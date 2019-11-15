Top Real Estate Firm Joins EXIT Home Key Realty

Debra Garcia-Mangogna, Licensed Broker

Melly Rosario, Broker of EXIT Home Key Realty, welcomes the addition of REO Specialist Debra Garcia-Mangogna of Option First Realty as Associate Broker.

PATCHOGUE, NY, SUFFOLK, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melly Rosario, Broker of EXIT Home Key Realty, Melly Rosario, Broker of EXIT Home Key Realty, today announced the addition of REO real estate specialist Debra Garcia-Mangogna as Associate Broker and her team of five real estate agents, to the company’s growing team of real estate professionals.

Debra Garcia-Mangogna has been serving the Long Island, New York real estate community for 29 years. Before joining EXIT, Debra Garcia-Mangogna was the Broker/Owner of Option First Realty. She specializes in bank-owned properties and working directly with asset managers to provide quality and efficient service in all aspects of the post-foreclosure/resale process from initial acquisitions to transfer of ownership. Garcia-Mangogna joins EXIT with a dedicated team offering an array of services, including property management, BPO’s, and property maintenance.

Debra's accreditations include 5-Star Academy Master Certification, Equator Platinum Elite / Short Sale Agent, Res.Net Pro Plus Agent, Elite, REO Network Agent, CRB, CRS, NY State Dept Division Of Minority and Women’s Business Development

(DMWBD) Certification. NRBA Member, Force Five Star Institute Member, Keystone Asset Management,

National Training Program, Certified Property Valuator Thru NABPOP, VRM University REO Certification, RDCP

Default School, AREO Accredited REO agent – HOME STEPS Current Broker Program, NWBOC Certification.

Member Affiliations:

NWBOC - National Women Business Owners Corporation

DMWBD Certified - Division of Minority & Women's Business Development

NABPOP - National Association of Broker Price Opinion Professionals C-REPS

NRBA Member -National REO Brokers Association Member

Force Member -MASTER CERTIFICATION 80 HRS

USREO Partner Member

Patchogue Chamber Of Commerce

N. Patchogue Fire Dept Ladies Auxiliary Member

“We are delighted to have Debra and her team on board, Debra lives and serves in her community, and we are confident that the tools, training, and systems offered by EXIT Realty will provide them with a platform for exponential growth,” said Rosario.

To reach Debra, please call (631) 987-8564.

For more information about EXIT Home Key Realty, please call 631.730.5100. EXIT Home Key Realty, located at 91 Medford Avenue, Patchogue, New York 11772.

