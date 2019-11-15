Prime Healthcare Hospitals Awarded for Exceptional Performance and Quality Among Nation’s Best

Record 312 Recognitions in Healthgrades 2020 Ratings Further Prime’s Reputation for Excellence

/EIN News/ -- Ontario, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Healthcare announced today that its hospitals have earned more than 312 recognitions from Healthgrades, including 19 America’s Best by Specialty awards, 74 Specialty Excellence and 219 5-Star awards.

The awards from Healthgrades – the leading online resource for comprehensive and objective information about physicians and hospitals – are the latest recognition of excellence for the hospitals of Prime Healthcare. Since 2001, Prime Healthcare has been consistently recognized for preserving access to high quality care in communities nationwide through its 45 hospitals and more than 100 outpatient locations.

“Many of Prime Healthcare’s hospitals stand out for exceptional performance, and Prime Healthcare should be commended for their long-standing commitment to quality,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Healthgrades. “Consumers are increasingly savvy when it comes to finding and selecting a hospital, and patients can be confident when they select a hospital that has achieved Healthgrades recognition.”

These latest achievements are part of the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation,* which underscores the importance of hospital quality for both consumers and hospital leaders. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, while analyzing outcomes using all-payer data provided by 15 states.

“It is with great pride that Prime Healthcare hospitals are recognized among the best in the nation,” said Prem Reddy, MD, chairman, president and CEO of Prime Healthcare. “Our physicians and staff have earned this recognition through their daily commitment to serve patients with compassion and excellence—for this we are tremendously grateful.”

According to the new Healthgrades report, variation in care has a significant impact on health outcomes. From 2016-2018, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars, approximately 220,019 lives could potentially have been saved and 149,403 complications could potentially have been avoided.* A 5-star rating indicates that a hospital’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

Prime Healthcare stands apart from other health systems for its willingness to acquire financially troubled hospitals and provide the leadership and resources needed for them to flourish and achieve clinical excellence. Key to Prime’s success is innovation and technology. Since 2005, Prime Healthcare, headquartered in Ontario, CA, has invested approximately $1.4 billion in capital improvements and equipment to modernize and improve its hospitals and outpatient facilities in 14 states.

“Delivering exceptional patient care is the heart of our work at Prime Healthcare hospitals across the nation,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Prime’s Division I hospitals. “Consistent year after year clinical performance on objective measures reflects not only this commitment, but also Prime Healthcare’s dedication to implementing best practices, achieving national patient safety goals, and investing in our technology and facilities.”

The following Prime Healthcare hospitals received recognitions in Healthgrades 2020 ratings:

Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, San Diego, CA

Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA

Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino, CA

Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Coshocton, OH

Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX

Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA

East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH

Encino Hospital Medical Center, Encino, CA

Garden City Hospital, Garden City, MI

Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA

Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX

Huntington Beach Hospital, Huntington Beach, CA

Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, TX

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, La Palma, CA

Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI

Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI

Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres, FL

Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol, PA

Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX

North Vista Hospital, North Las Vegas, NV

Pampa Regional Medical Center, Pampa, TX

Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA

Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS

Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden, AL

Saint Clare's Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ

Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, KS

St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO

Saint Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, NJ

St. Mary’s Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV

Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark, NJ

San Dimas Community Hospital, San Dimas, CA

Shasta Regional Medical Center, Redding, CA

Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA

Southern Regional Medical Center, Riverdale, GA

Suburban Community Hospital, East Norriton, PA

West Anaheim Medical Center, Anaheim, CA

In addition to achieving 312 recognitions during Healthgrades 2020 ratings:

Learn more about Prime Healthcare and its dedication to delivering the highest standards of care at primehealthcare.com.

*For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. View the full list of Specialty Excellence AwardTM recipients here. View the complete Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology here.

About Prime Healthcare: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute-care hospitals and more than 100 outpatient locations providing nearly 40,000 jobs in 14 states. Fifteen of the hospitals are not-for-profit and members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare is committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 47 times and among the “15 Top Health Systems” three times. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

Anamaria Bearden Prime Healthcare 909-638-0093 abearden1@primehealthcare.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.