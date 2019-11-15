Netflix and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings Series Releases in One Week

Netflix Heartstrings Poster

Y’all ready? Check out the trailer for Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, launching on Netflix November 22, 2019.

The Dolly music you love, the stories you’ve been waiting for. Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings is an anthology series that showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs. New and classic Dolly music will score every episode. Each story will vary in tone, from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns, and revenge comedies.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ award-winning cast includes Kathleen Turner, Delta Burke, Gerald McRaney, Ginnifer Goodwin, Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Timothy Busfield, and Melissa Leo (full cast lists can be found below).

Episode Titles: These Old Bones, If I Had Wings, JJ Sneed, Jolene, Cracker Jack, Sugar Hill, Down From Dover, Two Doors Down



ABOUT DOLLY PARTON’S HEARTSTRINGS

Launch Date: November 22, 2019

Showrunner: Patrick Sean Smith

Executive Producers: Sam Haskell, Dolly Parton, Patrick Sean Smith

Format: Anthology series; 8 x 1-hour standalone episodes

Produced by: Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

These Old Bones

CAST:

Kathleen Turner - “Miss Mary Shaw aka Old Bones”

Ginnifer Goodwin - “Genevieve”

Kyle Bornheimer - “Landon”

Writer: Jim Strain

Director: Joe Lazarov

SYNOPSIS: A big-city lawyer comes home to TN to convince an alleged “witch” (Old Bones) to sell her land to a mining company. She wrestles with her past and the future of the town.

If I Had Wings

CAST:

Gerald McRaney - “Tom Freeman”

Delta Burke - “Ellie Holder”

Ben Lawson - “Clay”

Michele Weaver - “Phyllis”

Brooke Elliott - “Nancy Bridges”

Tim Reid - “Kendal Hooks”

Writer: Jim Strain

Director: Timothy Busfield

SYNOPSIS: After receiving invitations to the 70th birthday party of their decades-long estranged father, three disparate siblings converge on a Mississippi farm where they test the bonds of blood and issues of faith, all to confront the sins of their father.

JJ Sneed

CAST:

Colin O’Donoghue - “JJ Sneed”

Willa Fitzgerald - “Maddie”

David Denman - “Deke Fletcher”

Mac Davis - “Reverend Riggs”

Vanessa Rubio - “Cimmaron”

Writer: Jim Strain

Director: Terry McDonough

SYNOPSIS: In the 1880s, a feisty young woman trapped in a mundane existence dreams of more, until a seductive outlaw pulls her into the adventure of a lifetime

Jolene

CAST:

Julianne Hough - “Jolene”

Dolly Parton - “Babe”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley - “Emily”

Dallas Roberts - “Aaron”

Writer: Patrick Sean Smith

Director: Andrew Fleming

SYNOPSIS: Based on Dolly Parton’s Grammy award-winning classic, “Jolene” tells the story of an unexpected friendship between two very different women who find themselves part of the iconic love triangle, ultimately impacting each other’s lives in profound ways.

Cracker Jack

CAST:

Sarah Shahi - “Lucy Jane”

Rochelle Aytes - “Scarlett”

Jessica Collins - “Monica”

Tammy Lynn Michaels - “Bitsy”

Writer: Lisa Melamed

Director: Liesl Tommy

SYNOPSIS: Two stories -- one past, one present -- about the power of unconditional love between a girl and her dog, and that same girl, now grown, who questions what her life means and who she can truly count on when faced with her greatest fear.

Sugar Hill

CAST:

Patricia Wettig ‘ “Harper Cantrell”

Timothy Busfield - “Logan Cantrell”

Virginia Gardner - “Young Harper”

Tom Brittney - “Young Logan”

Writer: Thomas Ian Griffith & Mary Page Keller

Director: Lev L. Spiro

SYNOPSIS: A married couple in their twilight embarks on a road trip back to the place where they first fell in love, along the way revisiting the history of their love story.

Down From Dover

CAST:

Holly Taylor - “Delilah ‘Dee’ Covern”

Shane McGhie - “Lincoln Dollarhyde”

Robert Taylor - “Reverend Covern”

Bellamy Young - “Myrna Jorgensen”

Camryn Manheim - “Mrs. Grover”

Mary Lane Haskell - “Mrs. Cunningham”

Writer: John Sacret Young

Director: Erica Dunton

SYNOPSIS: After being shunned by her pious widowed father, a pregnant teenager finds support at a home for unwed mothers, where she hopes for the safe return, of the young man she loves, from the Vietnam War.

Two Doors Down

CAST:

Melissa Leo - “Amelia Meegers”

Ray McKinnon - “Roy Meegers”

Andy Mientus - “Tyler Meegers”

Katie Stevens - “Lee Meegers”

Michael Willett - “Cole Evans”

Writer: Mark B. Perry

Director: Wendey Stanzler

SYNOPSIS: A family’s lifetime of secrets come bursting out during a chaotic and comedic New Year’s Eve wedding weekend. Will they make it to witness the “I do’s” without killing one another?

