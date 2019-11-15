Activist Digital Banking Platform Good Money Launches “Amazon UpRising,” Calls on Banks to Stop Funding Rainforest Destruction

Santigold, Walk the Moon and Nahko to Headline “Party with a Purpose” in Los Angeles on November 16th

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Money , an activist digital banking platform, today announced the launch of Amazon UpRising , a year long campaign to put pressure on big banks to stop funding deforestation of the rainforest, and urge consumers to pay attention to what their money is supporting. The campaign launches on November 16th in downtown Los Angeles with a “Party with a Purpose,” beginning with a march and ending with a rally shutting down the streets in front of Big Banks, followed by free music featuring Santigold, Walk the Moon and Nahko.



The year-long campaign is central to Good Money’s effort to educate consumers about the banking industry’s impact on rainforest destruction as a core driver of the climate crisis and to empower them to act. According to Global Witness , major banks have invested more than $44 billion in companies linked to rainforest destruction since 2013. Further, Amazon Watch reported earlier this year that tens of billions of dollars in funding flow from Big Banks to the largest soy and meat companies that are driving 80% of the destruction of rainforest lands in the Amazon.

The campaign will utilize a variety of online and offline activations to educate consumers about the relationship between Big Banks and the climate emergency, empowering consumers to take meaningful actions to demand changes within the banking industry while harnessing the historic opportunity (and responsibility) we have to vote with our money together to reshape capitalism. As part of the November 16th event, participants will be able to demand that big banks divest from rainforest destruction by tweeting their bank, phoning their bank switchboards, sharing the campaign with friends and signing a petition. In addition, for every one of these actions completed, Good Money will make donations to Rainforest Trust and Sacred Headwaters to fund rainforest conservation.

"When smoke from 90,000 wildfires in the Amazon turned day to night in Sao Paulo earlier this year, people across the globe demanded action, but most of us are not aware that Big Banks, using our deposits, are the silent drivers of rainforest destruction," said Gunnar Lovelace, Founder and CEO of Good Money. "Behind every major environmental crisis there is a bank and a banker, and the reality is that until we fix the financial industry, climate emergencies like the destruction of the world's rainforests will continue to accelerate. Good Money is building a movement to empower consumers to make money Good, and Amazon UpRising is just the beginning of our journey to reshape the financial system together."

In April 2019, Good Money announced $34M in funding with plans to launch a socially responsible consumer banking platform. In advance of their full consumer launch in February 2020, Good Money is putting its money where its mouth is by building community around a movement to enable consumers to put their money to work for good.

Party with a Purpose Schedule of Events:

12:30: Gather 630 W. 5th St. Los Angeles, CA

1:30: March, chant, dance, and take social actions passing five banks.

2:00: Dance flash mob @ 6th & Figueroa

3:00: Arrive at our final destination 333 S. Hope St. Los Angeles, CA 90071

3 - 7:00: Indigenous Leaders, Santigold, Walk the Moon, Nahko, along with youth activists.

About Good Money

Good Money (goodmoney.com) is an activist digital banking platform providing best-in-class banking and financial services, while democratizing ownership to its customers for the first time in history and directing 50% of profits to impact. We're taking over the financial system and using it for Good.

About Amazon UpRising

Amazon UpRising is a growing coalition of conscious companies, nonprofits, rainforest groups, artists and investors led by Good Money that will apply winning strategies to successfully influence Big Banks to publicly commit to ending financial ties to rainforest destruction. The campaign begins in Downtown LA on November 16th at 12pm as a “party with a purpose” with Santigold, Walk The Moon, Nahko and others. Open to all ages, visit amzup.org/event for free tickets. Twitter: #amazonuprising

Contact:

Griffin Bower, 917, 842, 4834, griffin@goodmoney.com

Amanda Orr, 323-601-5734, amanda@k21.com



