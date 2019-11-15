Horizon Media Study Finds Multitude of Streaming Options Generates Both Love & Loathing That Could Lead to Choice-Paralysis

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the world’s largest independent media agency, today announced findings of its ongoing Finger On The Pulse poll. Each week, Horizon Media tracks and publishes how news and cultural events can shape or shift people’s thinking and behavior.



Recently, there has been a barrage of news about both new streaming platforms (such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock) available now and in 2020, along with much coverage of how existing platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc.) would match up to these new entrants. Using its Finger on the Pulse panel, Horizon Media asked 735 people a battery of behavioral and attitudinal questions that sought to gain an immediate perspective on how viewers are thinking about their streaming options and what decisions they’re considering relative to sign-up.

Horizon Media believes that viewers are of two passionate minds regarding this increasing plethora of streaming options – a mind-state that can be characterized as love and loathing – and that this polarity may lead to many viewers being paralyzed by indecision. Horizon’s findings indicate that while the pressure on cable carriers may continue, it’s not a certainty that all of these new streaming entrants will earn a share of viewers’ attention and wallets.

The key findings are that people were both enthused by their expanding choices and what increased choice could represent, but also quickly identified the downsides of excessive choice. On the “love” side of the discussion, 42% of people stated they loved how many options they had and 35% agreed that they were excited about the new streaming services. Additionally, 45% of people agreed that streaming services are great because it means you don’t have to have cable TV – and while this feeling was more significant among streaming-only viewers (76% agreement), it also was notable among both combined streaming-cable viewers (48% agreement) and cable-only viewers (20%).

On the “loathing” side of the equation people agreed with – and revealed a fair degree of frustration about – multiple downsides of what could be considered excessive choice. From 49% of people stating that they felt overwhelmed by all the streaming options, to 51% finding it too complicated, and 56% saying they felt mad that they had to pay extra for content, it’s clear that people are struggling with what choices they should make. Having too much choice is recognized as impractical for most, with 72% agreeing that subscribing to all the streaming services they’d like to would simply be too expensive.

One result is that 46% of viewers say they plan to wait until it all shakes out before they choose which streaming services they want to subscribe to. As of November 13th, when asked whether they are likely to subscribe (or already subscribe) to the new streaming options, people responded as follows – Disney+ 36%, Apple TV+ 20%, Peacock 16%, HBO Max 20% and BET+ 12%.

