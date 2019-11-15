FHLB Des Moines Releases 2019 Annual Stress Test Disclosure

Results of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Annual Stress Test under the Severely Adverse Scenario

http://www.fhlbdm.com/about/investor-relations/

The stress test estimates the Bank’s capital levels under hypothetical severely adverse economic conditions. Results are projected over a nine-quarter period beginning with capital balances as of December 31, 2018.

Questions regarding the results of the stress test should be directed to Angie Richards by calling 515.412.2344.

The Bank is a member-owned cooperative that provides funding solutions and liquidity to members to support mortgage lending, economic development and affordable housing in the communities they serve. The bank is wholly owned by nearly 1,350 members, including commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions, and receives no taxpayer funding. The Bank serves Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and the U.S. Pacific territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The Bank is one of eleven regional banks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Members include community and commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, thrifts and community development financial institutions. The Des Moines Bank is wholly owned by its members and receives no taxpayer funding. For additional information about FHLB Des Moines, please visit www.fhlbdm.com.

