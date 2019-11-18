Recommend your favorite female inmate artist

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Best Female Artists in Prisonby George KayerPrison Living Magazine is honoring female artists in prison within its covers of the 2020 edition of America’s Best Female Artists in Prison. (available fall 2020).Maybe you know a woman artist in State or Federal prison or a county jail who belongs in our best of female artist edition? Contact us.Women represent less than nine percent of people in prison and are often glossed over or ignored by literally everyone from prison-content publishers to legislatures.Distribution goals of this initiative seeks to bring female artists into the offices of 3000 buyers of art and image content. Other distribution goals include Amazon, WalMart and free copies to female prison libraries. The hope here at Prison Living Magazine is to engage buyers and the public in imaging and creating a more practical criminal justice system through the shared love of art.This special edition is sure to capture the hearts and minds of those interested in a broader understanding of the arts, when created by women in captivity.Prisonlivingmagazine.commedia@prisonlivingmagazine.com



