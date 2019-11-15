NF Energy Saving Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues were $208,402 and $1,120,804 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
- Total cost of revenues was $281,014 and $1,030,862 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
- Net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 of was $547,689 and $1,973,382.
"The third quarter results only reflected our business ended September 30, 2019. Our new acquisition of Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy was not reflected in the current report." said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of NF Energy Saving Corporation. "With our ongoing strategic partnership, we are confident to deliver compelling value to our customers and investment community. Looking ahead, we believe that our strategy of growing membership can unleash the full potential of our consumer-centric health care model and create value for all stakeholders."
Revenues
Revenues were $208,402 and $1,120,804 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $1,102,693 and $1,814,111 for the corresponding periods in 2018.
Total revenues decreased by $894,291 or 81.10% and $693,307 or 38.22% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018.
The decrease in total revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 is mainly due to the decline in demand for the Company’s products and services resulting from changes in the overall market.
Cost of Revenues
Total cost of revenues was $281,014 and $1,030,862 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $956,694 and $1,344,884 for the corresponding periods in 2018.
Total cost of revenues decreased by $675,680 and $314,022, or approximately 70.63% and 23.35%, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily due to the decrease in revenues.
As a result, the Company had a gross loss of $72,612, or 34.84%, of total revenues and a gross profit $89,942, or 8.02%, of total revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to a gross profit of $145,999, or 13.24%, of total revenues and $469,277, or 25.87%, of total revenues, for the corresponding periods in 2018, respectively.
Loss From Operations
As a result of the factors mentioned above, the Company incurred losses from operations of $431,919 and $1,517,821 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to losses of $224,704 and $2,185,046 for the corresponding period in 2018, an increase of $207,215, or 92.22%, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compare to same period of 2018 and a decrease of $667,225, or 30.53%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018.
Other Expense
Other expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $115,770 and $455,561, respectively, as compared to $90,171 and $286,394 for the corresponding periods in 2018, an increase of $25,599 and $169,167, or 28.39% and 59.07%, respectively. This increase is primarily due to the increase in interest expenses.
As a result, the Company incurred losses before income taxes of $547,689 and $1,973,382 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to losses before income taxes of $314,875 and $2,471,440 for the corresponding periods in 2018, an increase in losses before income taxes of $232,814, or 73.94% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compare to the same period of 2018, and a decrease in loss before income taxed of $498,058, or 20.15% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compare to the same period of 2018.
Net Loss
As a result of the factors mentioned above, the Company incurred a net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 of $547,689 and $1,973,382, as compared to a net loss of $314,891 and $2,471,554 for the corresponding periods in 2018, an increase in net loss of $232,798, or 73.93% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018, and a decrease in net loss of $498,172, or 20.16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018. The fluctuation in net loss reflect changes in the gross profit and operation expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 as discussed above.
Liquidity And Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2019, we had $65,354 in cash and cash equivalents and had a working capital deficit of ($9,344,148), compared with $17,860 in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital deficit of ($10,458,105) at December 31, 2018.
Net cash used in operating activities was $935,967 during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $738,511 provided by operating activities during the comparable period in 2018. Net cash used in investing activities was $571,101 during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $1,441 provided by investing activities for the comparable period in 2018, mainly related to a related party loan receivable. Net cash provided by financing activities was $1,588,992 during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, mainly related to loans from and advances by our affiliates to support our daily operations, compared to $811,413 used in financing activities during the comparable period in 2018.
About NF Energy Saving Corporation
NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) is a China-based provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to provide energy saving services to clients. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the company’s new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry.
|NF ENERGY SAVING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|65,354
|$
|17,860
|Restricted cash
|180,525
|179,496
|Accounts receivable, net
|348,083
|1,274,980
|Retention receivable, net
|25,590
|65,529
|Loan to related party
|601,951
|—
|Inventories
|1,531,728
|937,966
|Prepayments and other receivables
|2,459,845
|131,442
|Total current assets
|5,213,076
|2,607,273
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|16,802,665
|17,958,136
|Land use right, net
|2,348,558
|2,460,668
|Construction in progress
|—
|24,722
|Total non-current assets
|19,151,223
|20,443,526
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|24,364,299
|$
|23,050,799
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Short-term bank borrowings
|$
|5,652,561
|$
|5,816,961
|Convertible promissory note, net
|3,647
|—
|Derivative liability
|142,074
|—
|Accounts payable, trade
|2,447,711
|2,782,182
|Accounts payable, trade-related parties
|386,879
|416,547
|Amount due to related parties
|2,464,568
|918,033
|Taxes payable
|1,110,621
|1,086,589
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|2,349,163
|2,045,066
|Total current liabilities
|14,557,224
|13,065,378
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|14,557,224
|13,065,378
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 8,073,289
and 7,573,289 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
|8,073
|7,573
|Additional paid-in capital
|14,594,825
|12,555,325
|Statutory reserves
|2,227,634
|2,227,634
|Accumulated deficit
|(8,417,261
|)
|(6,443,102
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,547,401
|1,788,302
|Total NF Energy Saving Corporation’s equity
|9,960,672
|10,135,732
|NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|(153,597
|)
|(150,311
|)
|Total equity
|9,807,075
|9,985,421
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|24,364,299
|$
|23,050,799
|NF ENERGY SAVING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|REVENUES
|Products
|$
|178,599
|$
|1,052,130
|$
|950,773
|$
|1,550,119
|Services
|29,803
|50,563
|170,031
|263,992
|Total revenues, net
|208,402
|1,102,693
|1,120,804
|1,814,111
|COST OF REVENUES
|Cost of products
|204,845
|937,586
|806,049
|1,148,581
|Cost of services
|76,169
|19,108
|224,813
|196,303
|Total cost of revenues
|281,014
|956,694
|1,030,862
|1,344,884
|GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
|(72,612
|)
|145,999
|89,942
|469,227
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and marketing
|33,096
|6,153
|119,820
|22,542
|General and administrative
|326,211
|364,550
|1,487,943
|2,631,731
|Total operating expenses
|359,307
|370,703
|1,607,763
|2,654,273
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(431,919
|)
|(224,704
|)
|(1,517,821
|)
|(2,185,046
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest expense
|(174,488
|)
|(92,769
|)
|(466,582
|)
|(290,153
|)
|Other income
|58,718
|2,598
|11,021
|3,759
|Total other expense, net
|(115,770
|)
|(90,171
|)
|(455,561
|)
|(286,394
|)
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(547,689
|)
|(314,875
|)
|(1,973,382
|)
|(2,471,440
|)
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|—
|16
|—
|114
|NET LOSS
|(547,689
|)
|(314,891
|)
|(1,973,382
|)
|(2,471,554
|)
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(3,220
|)
|(4,776
|)
|777
|(12,233
|)
|NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NF ENERGY SAVING CORPORATION
|$
|(544,469
|)
|$
|(310,115
|)
|$
|(1,974,159
|)
|$
|(2,459,321
|)
|COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|NET LOSS
|$
|(547,689
|)
|$
|(314,891
|)
|$
|(1,973,382
|)
|$
|(2,471,554
|)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(271,289
|)
|(1,049,846
|)
|(244,964
|)
|(1,445,691
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(818,978
|)
|(1,364,737
|)
|(2,218,346
|)
|(3,917,245
|)
|Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1,260
|)
|(7,001
|)
|3,286
|(6,232
|)
|COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NF ENERGY SAVING CORPORATION
|$
|(817,718
|)
|$
|(1,357,736
|)
|$
|(2,221,632
|)
|$
|(3,911,013
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
|Basic and diluted
|8,073,289
|7,573,289
|7,871,824
|7,445,084
|LOSS PER SHARE
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|NF ENERGY SAVING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(UNAUDITED)
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2019
|2018
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(1,973,382
|)
|$
|(2,471,554
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|716,433
|695,162
|Gain on disposal of property
|(43,712
|)
|(730
|)
|Provision (reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts
|(75,203
|)
|1,462,898
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|2,132
|-
|Amortization of discount on convertible promissory note
|1,239
|-
|Impairment loss in construction in progress
|24,803
|-
|Change in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts and retention receivable
|970,444
|3,637,343
|Inventories
|(634,860
|)
|(2,506,962
|)
|Prepayments and other receivables
|(67,709
|)
|(459,222
|)
|Accounts payable, trade
|(284,077
|)
|218,853
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|371,982
|162,723
|Taxes payable
|55,943
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(935,967
|)
|738,511
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|50,063
|1,441
|Loan to related party
|(1,161,458
|)
|-
|Repayment from the related party loan
|540,294
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(571,101
|)
|1,441
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Issuance of share from placement
|-
|500,000
|Amount from (to) related parties, net
|1,591,910
|(282,478
|)
|Repayment to bank demand notes
|-
|(1,028,935
|)
|Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings
|5,835,897
|6,614,583
|Repayment on short-term bank borrowings
|(5,838,815
|)
|(6,614,583
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,588,992
|(811,413
|)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH
|(33,401
|)
|(8,944
|)
|INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
|48,523
|(80,405
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
|197,356
|282,154
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|$
|245,879
|$
|201,749
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for income tax
|$
|-
|$
|114
|Cash paid for interest expense
|$
|434,198
|$
|290,477
|NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Issuance of common share for subscription for potential equity acquisition
|$
|2,040,000
|$
|-
|Issuance of convertible promissory note that received after the balance sheet date
|$
|153,000
|$
|-
