/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG) engages consultant Todd D. Sonoga to head up investment community awareness. For his public relations and investor relations consultancy services, Mr. Sonoga has signed a 6-month contract with Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. which will pay him US$9100 per month. The contract may be terminated by either party with 30-days written notice.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: "NVG.CN)"; (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN")

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, zero THC, CBD products. Nass Valley CBD products sales will commence in early Q1 2020 under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels. Nass Valley Gateway's products will target the pain remediation, dermatology, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd .

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada

Phone: +1 (949) 705-8021

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.net

Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,

Stuttgart; Toronto

