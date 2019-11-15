Bimbo Bakeries USA Commits to 100% Sustainable Packaging by 2025

First company to partner with TerraCycle to easily recycle baked goods plastic packaging

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA , the largest baking company in the United States, announced today that it is committing to 100% sustainable packaging for its entire product portfolio by 2025. Through this commitment, the plastic bags, individual wrappers and cardboard boxes for more than 21 brands of bread, buns, bagels, English muffins, sweet baked goods and snacks will be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. Bimbo Bakeries USA is the first commercial baking company in the U.S. to make this commitment.



“We take our responsibility to protect our planet very seriously,” said Fred Penny, President, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “For years, we have taken steps to reduce the plastic used in our packaging and we are now committing to ensuring that packaging we have in the market does not make it to landfill or our oceans.”

This sustainable packaging pledge is part of a greater global commitment by Grupo Bimbo, the company of which Bimbo Bakeries USA is a part. During last year’s RE100 , Grupo Bimbo – the world’s largest baking company with operations in 32 countries – committed to sustainable packaging across its entire portfolio around the globe by 2025.

“To make immediate progress in this commitment, we are expanding our partnership with TerraCycle to make all bread, bun, bagel and English muffin packaging easily recyclable starting January 1, 2020,” said Penny. “We have already diverted more than 5 million Little Bites pouches from landfill through TerraCycle and look forward to including the rest of our portfolio in this important program.”

TerraCycle is an innovator that prides itself on recycling items not typically collected in municipal pickup of plastics, glass and paper – this includes most commercial bread packaging, which is currently recyclable as a “4.”

The recycling experts at TerraCycle are committed to their mission of eliminating waste and work with leading consumer product companies like Bimbo Bakeries USA, to recycle products and packaging and prevent it from being landfilled or incinerated. Through the TerraCycle program, individuals can save their Bimbo Bakeries USA product packaging, print out a free shipping label and send it to be recycled. For every shipment of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle, collectors earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

Sustainability is built into Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Purpose – to build a sustainable, highly productive, and deeply humane company. Notable initiatives include:



Reducing company-wide plastic use by more than a million pounds since 2018

Producing 100% renewable electrical energy for all U.S. operations as of July 2019, with energy created through a Wind Farm backed by a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Invenergy

Named EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2019 for superior leadership, innovation and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency

14 ENERGY STAR® Certified facilities

Manufacturing operations divert greater than 95% of waste from landfill

360 company-owned vehicles utilize alternative fuel – propane, compressed natural gas, and electric

“For more than a decade, we have been executing a strategy internally and with suppliers to reduce our waste and resource consumption, recycle and find innovative ways to accelerate our sustainable practices,” said Penny. “Announcing our commitment to 100% sustainable packaging by 2025 on National Recycling Day is one more critical action.”

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 32 countries.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

