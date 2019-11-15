Horizon Media Study Finds Facebook Gets a Thumbs Down For Their Stance On Political Ads

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the world’s largest independent media agency, today announced findings of its ongoing Finger On The Pulse poll. Each week, Horizon Media tracks and publishes how news and cultural events can shape or shift people’s thinking and behavior.



Last week, it was reported that Twitter had decided to not allow any more political ads on its platform, while Facebook decided the opposite – that it’d be business as usual regarding letting any and all political advertising exist within Facebook. Using its Finger on the Pulse panel, Horizon Media asked 720 people two fundamental questions: 1) Whether Twitter is right to ban all political ads no matter what. 2) Whether Facebook is right to keep political ads, even if they are not fact checked for accuracy.

Horizon Media believes that Facebook is entering a social media minefield where people give Facebook a thumbs down for their stance on political ads and that continuing down that path may result in negative emotional ramifications for Facebook users.

The key findings were that Facebook has a “tin ear” where political ads are concerned, while Twitter is doing a better job of listening to and addressing the country’s mood. The vast majority of Americans – 78% of people we surveyed - agree that Twitter is right to ban political ads and disagree with Facebook’s continued persistence in allowing political advertising. This sentiment crosses age, gender, political affiliation and geography; all of these ratings agreeing with Twitter’s decision were in the 70% plus range and often over 80%.

Among the 22% minority who agree with Facebook’s stance, it’s clear that reliance on and affinity for Facebook, in general, outweighs their distaste for political ads. As examples, 23% (of the 22%) state that political ads on Facebook are more aligned with my values vs 8% for Twitter and 25% state that political ads on Facebook make me feel part of like-minded community vs 8% for Twitter.

Finally, there may be a sting in the tail for Facebook – continued political ads may generate negative emotional associations for Facebook users. In fact, 23% state that political ads on Facebook make them angry vs only 6% for Twitter and 19% state that political ads on Facebook make them want to give up hope vs just 6% for Twitter. Note: both the 23% and 19% are within the 22% who agreed with Facebook’s stance.

