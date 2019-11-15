Goddard welcomes new director to lead communications, marketing efforts

The Massachusetts-based product development firm has hired Sarah Faulkner as Director of Marketing to jump-start the company’s goal of clearly communicating its mission: to design, engineer and deliver solutions that positively impact lives.

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Inc. , a leading provider of product development, design and engineering services, has hired Sarah Faulkner, an experienced writer and B2B marketer, as Director of Marketing to lead the company’s efforts in communicating the value that Goddard delivers to the life science, high-tech and consumer markets.



Adding a Director of Marketing to Goddard’s growing ranks enables the company to more effectively communicate the story of its history and services, all while better serving new and existing clients. Drawing from her experience as a writer and marketer, Sarah will lead Goddard’s marketing strategy and help to build awareness of the company’s vision, values and capabilities.

“Sarah’s unique skills and deep technical background are the perfect fit for our growing business. We are excited to leverage her experience building lasting relationships and delivering valuable technical content to our industry,” said Goddard’s General Manager & Partner, Corey Smigelski.

Prior to joining Goddard, Sarah was the program manager of WTWH Media’s DeviceTalks - a live event series designed to educate and connect engineers, strategists and leaders in the medical device industry. Sarah also wrote for WTWH Media’s leading medical device news sites - MassDevice, Drug Delivery Business News and Medical Design & Outsourcing - interviewing executives across the life science industries and covering breaking news.

Sarah has a Master’s degree in science journalism from Boston University and a B.S. in chemistry from Emmanuel College.

About Goddard: Goddard Inc. is a full-service product development and engineering firm specializing in the design and development of medical technology, life science and industrial products. Drawing from the collective expertise of its experienced designers and engineers, Goddard’s mission is to deliver outstanding solutions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit www.goddardtech.com .

Media inquiries: media@goddardtech.com

Let’s work together: hello@goddardtech.com



