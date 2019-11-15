CTI CEO Mo Kasti is Thought Leader at the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Leadership Institute

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mo Kasti, founder and CEO of The Center for Transformation and Innovation (CTI), is the featured thought leader for this year’s GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Leadership Institute. The event is taking place on November 15, 2019 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida.



The Leadership Institute is an exclusive event for Florida Companies to Watch Honorees and Mo will be exploring the Disciplines of Transformational Leadership and Leading Self. This unique leadership program consists of content, conversation and learning all led by CEOs for CEOs.

GrowFL was created in 2009 and is dedicated to support and accelerate the growth of second-stage companies throughout Florida, by providing their leaders focused, efficient, and timely access to resources they deem important, such as connections with other second-stage company leaders, and to professional organizations whose expertise, experience, and products lead to the second-stage company’s continued growth and prosperity resulting in diversification and growth of Florida’s economy.

Today, GrowFL has assisted more than 1000 companies through the Strategic Research and CEO Roundtable programs and recognized 450 successful entrepreneurs through the annual awards program, Florida Companies to Watch.

For more information about the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growfl-florida-companies-to-watch-leadership-institute-tickets-68599726629?discount=Alumni

About CTI

CTI is a healthcare transformation company. Its mission is to save lives by empowering physicians in three foundational areas – leadership, strategy and innovation. Using our exclusive terrain-based approach, CTI customizes its engagements for the client’s unique terrain resulting in significant, sustainable and measurable improvements.

