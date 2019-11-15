Konica Minolta Healthcare Announces Recent Ultrasound System Installations at Sports Medicine Practices

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., announces recent installations of the SONIMAGE® HS1 Compact Ultrasound System and the SONIMAGE® MX1 Portable Ultrasound System at several prestigious healthcare institutions and sports medicine practices throughout the US.



Boston Sports and Shoulder Center (BSSC), an orthopedic group specializing in sports medicine, selected the SONIMAGE® HS1 Compact Ultrasound System for each of its five offices throughout the Boston metropolitan area. The practice provides regenerative medicine and now with the HS1, has the capability to use ultrasound guidance for therapeutic injections. This new capability has the added benefit of expanding the practice’s patient population while also increasing patient satisfaction.

According to Jason D. Rand, PA, BSSC, adding the HS1 System has helped the practice expand and do more for their patients. “Now, with ultrasound guidance, we can perform injections in the shoulder and hip in our office that we previously had to refer elsewhere under fluoroscopy guidance. We can do more for our patients and they avoid additional costs, delays in their care and exposure to ionizing radiation. Diagnostically, we can evaluate anatomy in real-time and in motion—no other modality can provide this—and we can document precisely where an injection goes by capturing that image on the ultrasound system.”

Rand credits the SONIMAGE® HS1 Ultrasound System’s exceptional image quality and Simple Needle Visualization (SNV™) technology for bringing additional value to the practice and its patients. “We can perform a diagnostic injection and know, as well as document, its precise location. With this knowledge, we can act on the patient's response to their injection right away,” Rand adds.

Other institutions that have recently installed a Konica Minolta Ultrasound System include an HS1 System for diagnostic use and ultrasound-guided injections at The Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center in Garfield Park, OH, and a SONIMAGE® MX1 at the University of Washington Athletic Department for use in sports medicine. The SONIMAGE HS1 and SONIMAGE MX1 ultrasound systems are optimized for diagnostic MSK imaging and guided interventional procedures, including the injection of regenerative therapies.

As part of the Konica Minolta Healthcare’s continued commitment to supporting ultrasound education for physiatrists, pain management providers and sports medicine clinicians, the company is supporting eight workshops and learning center sessions over four days at the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R) annual congress being held November 14 -17, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to providing ultrasound systems and clinical support, Konica Minolta will feature live scanning in booth #731.

“AAPM&R is grateful to Konica Minolta Healthcare for providing in-kind support of its educational activities in compliance with ACCME guidelines,” says Thomas E. Stautzenbach, AAPM&R CEO and Executive Director.

