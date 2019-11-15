For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corps (OTC:HIPH) LALPINA CBD Now Sold at 7-Eleven

/EIN News/ -- The Company’s CBD Beverage is Entering 7-Eleven’s 68,000+ Worldwide Network of Stores

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – American Premium Water Corporation’s (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) LALPINA CBD will now be sold in 7-Eleven. The product will initially be sold at the 7-Eleven located at 11401 Ventura Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91604. This location is part of a 25-store network owned by an individual franchisee, who is a part of the chain’s 7800+ network of stores in the United States. This development is part of 7-Eleven’s initiative to be a front-running retailer in the consumer CBD market.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated, “I am happy to announce that LALPINA CBD will now be sold in 7-Eleven. I feel the chain is an excellent platform for our LALPINA CBD products. They have had a history of being progressive with their product offerings. I hope other large chains follow their lead in selling all forms of CBD products. This is a good start for the Company to expand distribution into the other stores in the network; in the US and globally, as 7-Eleven’s domestic store count only represents roughly 12% of its entire global footprint of 68,000 plus store. This global footprint aligns with the Company’s global expansion plans that we have been focusing on over the past year.”

“The Company continues to focus on expanding distribution for its LAPINA CBD water products. There has been some resistance from big-box retailers, as there is hesitancy to commit to carrying CBD-infused ingestible products until the FDA gives clear guidance as to how CBD ingestible should be sold. While we are optimistic guidelines will be issued in the next few months, the Company is being prudent focusing on the cosmetic/topicals side of the business, where there is more clarity on selling guidelines, leading to more opportunity from big-box retailers. The Company has invested significant resources into Vanexxe and plant + body CBD essentials as part of its diversification strategy to offer more comprehensive CBD infused products. I anticipate some announcements in the near future about expanded distribution for both these brands, while the Company is working on launching other CBD-infused topical products in the enar. It's an exciting time for the Company as we look to close the year strong. I look forward to keeping shareholders updated about our progress with these developments as soon as I am able too,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

LALPINA CBD water can be purchased online at visiting: https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

LYNKS Pet CBD Water can be purchased online: https://www.singleseed.com/product/lynks-cbd-pet-water-6-pack/

Vanexxe can be purchased on Amazon here

The Company’s research report was recently updated by Ludlow Research with a short-term price target of $0.03. To read full report, risks, and disclosures, click here

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation

Investor Relations 888-983-0054 info@americanpremiumwater.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.