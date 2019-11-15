New Jacquie Lawson “Cotswold” Advent Calendar Released for Christmas 2019

/EIN News/ -- LURGASHALL, England, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacquie Lawson invites you to join her for Christmas in the beautiful Cotswold Hills of southern England, through the magic of her latest animated Advent Calendar.

https://www.jacquielawson.com/advent

A beautifully painted village scene comes to life as December progresses, with dozens of festive surprises for you to find. This year, you can scroll vertically as well as horizontally, so you can have even more fun exploring the village. Every day there’s a new game, puzzle or activity, or a charming animated story – and peeking ahead is not allowed!

Even before the start of December, there’s plenty to do in your own peaceful Cotswold cottage, such as designing your own Christmas cards, playing our new cookie baking game, or gift-wrapping presents to put under your tree – not to mention decorating the tree itself!

Jacquie Lawson is renowned for her stunning artwork and meticulous attention to detail, and the accompanying music is of equally high calibre, with innovative arrangements of carols and other Christmas music, including several recordings specially commissioned from the splendid choir of Salisbury Cathedral.

At just $5 (£3.70), reduced to only $3.75 (£2.75) for purchases of ten or more copies, the Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar is sure to become a much-loved part of your family Christmas tradition. It makes a delightful pre-Christmas surprise for friends and family, or even a seasonal token of appreciation for business colleagues and clients. It runs in your web browser – so there’s nothing to download or install – and it works on Windows and Mac computers, and on iPads and other tablets.

Last year’s Edinburgh-themed Advent Calendar is also available to purchase in an updated 2019 version, as is the previous year’s Alpine Advent Calendar.

About Jacquie Lawson

Jacquie Lawson trained at St. Martin’s School of Art in London, and created her first ecard in 2000. The following year she teamed up with Mike Hughes-Chamberlain to meet the demand for her work by creating her own website. Over the years, a select few additional artists have joined the team, and the collection of ecards has grown to well over 400. Each card takes many weeks to create, starting with paint and paper and other traditional media, and with music specially composed or arranged to match. As well as the ecards, the team have produced a digital Advent Calendar every year since 2010, as well as other digital products such as the popular English Garden. For more information, and to see all of the available ecards and digital gifts, visit https://www.jacquielawson.com and join the conversation on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JacquieLawsonEcards

