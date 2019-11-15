Image Protect CEO Matt Goldman Featured in Live Interview on Popular Podcast

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is pleased to announce that Matthew Goldman, CEO, was just featured as a guest on the popular SmallCapVoice podcast.



The interview can be found here .

Highlights from the Interview

Mr. Goldman discussed the strong traction that has developed following the launch of the Fotofy Platform, the Company’s digital image sharing and monetization platform that sits at the center of its emerging in-image ad model. The platform has seen triple-digit and quadruple-digit percentage growth on a sequential monthly basis for all core metrics, including image uploads, shares, and views.

This rapid growth has occurred without serious deployment of marketing funds, which are set to be deployed going forward.

Mr. Goldman also noted that the development phase is now complete, including the launch and integration of the ad exchange network, meaning that efforts will now be squarely focused on driving continued exponential expansion in image assets and user activity, which will then allow the Company to quickly move to court major brand advertising partners in coming months.

The interview also features a discussion noting strong results in the Company’s strategic partnership with KODAKOne, and its Image Rights Management Platform. The partnership has been hitting benchmarks ahead of schedule following a successful platform technology integration phase. The partnership is expected to produce an estimated $5 million in revenues from its initial tranche of infringement claims, with additional infringement cases set to follow for processing and settlement.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.



Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



