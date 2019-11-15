Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences. Members of executive management will be participating in the following:



Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference – November 20, 2019 in Dallas. Management will present at 3:00 p.m. Central and participate in one-on-one meetings.





Capital One Securities 14th Annual Energy Conference – December 11, 2019 in Houston. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

A copy of the Company presentations as well as a link to the audio webcasts for the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference will be available on the “Events” tab of the News & Media section of the Company’s website, www.rosehillresources.com on the day of the event.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company with assets positioned in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company’s strategy includes the focused development of its multi-bench assets in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as adding economic drilling inventory to support future growth.

Contact Information:

Craig Owen

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

281-675-3400 John Crain

Director of Investor Relations

281-675-3493



