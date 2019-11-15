Draganfly Inc. Announces Frankfurt Listing

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading systems developer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and the Unmanned Vehicle Systems (UVS) space today announced that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and are under the trading symbol 3U8.



The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. Draganfly’s Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally. The Company's shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol DFLY.

"Our Frankfurt listing is an important step in the Company's growth, enabling European investors and capital managers to participate in our success as we continue to expand Draganfly globally," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "This opportunity to broaden our shareholder base comes at an excellent time for our company as we move into the next phase of our corporate growth.”

"This is a major move towards furthering the objectives of improving our visibility with the investment community and increasing investor awareness globally." said Draganfly CFO, Paul Sun.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, unmanned vehicle systems and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at: www.draganfly.com . For additional investor info visit www.thecse.com searching DFLY or visit https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/ searching 3U8.

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, known as the Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse (FWB) is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FWB is the largest of the eight Germany stock exchanges. The Deutsche Boerse's products and services portfolio cover the entire process chain including securities and derivatives trading, transaction settlement, the provision of market information, as well as the development and operation of electronic trading systems. For more information, visit the Deutsche Boerse at: http://deutsche-boerse.com .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: arian@businessinstincts.com

Company Contact

Paul Sun, CFO



Email: paul.sun@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of the listing of the common shares of Draganfly and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Listing of the common shares of Draganfly is subject to satisfaction of the listing requirements of the CSE, including customary deliverables in satisfaction of the conditional approval.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.