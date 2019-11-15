AMIH Subsidiary, Novopelle Waterway, Inc., Executes Lease Agreement to Open Novopelle Med Spa Location in The Woodlands, TX

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, TX, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTC: AMIH, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its newly formed subsidiary, Novopelle Waterway, Inc. (“Novopelle Waterway”) has entered into a Lease Agreement with 20 & 25 Waterway Holdings, LLC (the “Landlord”) to lease and occupy approximately 1,254 square feet of commercial retail space located in The Woodlands, TX to operate a newly established Novopelle Med Spa (the “Lease Agreement”).



“We have been in the process of searching for and identifying strategic locations in which to open additional Novopelle branded medical spa locations since we established our first location in Mckinney, TX earlier this year”, comments Esteban Alexander, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are very fortunate to have found a location in The Woodlands, a very prominent and affluent community located north of Houston, TX. The opening of this location is in line with our current business plan to establish additional Novopelle branded medical spas to add to our current portfolio”, further comments Mr. Alexander.

The new Novopelle Med Spa will be located in The Woodlands Waterway, a prestigious retail center that is home to various high-end restaurants, retail stores, parks and hotels. The Lease Agreement has a term of five (5) years and commences on the date which is the earlier to occur of (a) one hundred ten (110) days following delivery of the premises to Novopelle Waterway, or (b) the day upon which Novopelle Waterway opens for business.

American International Holdings Corp (OTC:AMIH) is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of American International Holding Corp’s future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of American International Holding Corp, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents American International Holding Corp files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on American International Holding Corp's future results. American International Holding Corp cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.

Further, the Company shall not be responsible for statements made on Novopelle’s website at www.Novopelle.com.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

Contact information at: info@amihcorp.com



