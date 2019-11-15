Sequential Brands Group and Jessica Simpson Announce New Partnership with Centric Brands for Handbag and Jewelry Collections

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SQBG), along with Jessica Simpson, announces a new, multi-year licensing agreement with Centric Brands Inc. to develop, manufacture and distribute the entertainer and entrepreneur's handbag and jewelry collections.



“We are thrilled to be working with a powerhouse like Centric Brands on our handbags and jewelry collections,” Simpson said. “Accessories are essential to the Jessica Simpson Collection and to every woman’s closet. They allow us to create multiple looks out of each outfit and make each of those looks stand out.”

“We are excited to partner with Jessica and with Sequential Brands to support the continued growth of Jessica Simpson handbags and jewelry,” said Jason Rabin, Chief Executive Officer of Centric Brands Inc. “The Jessica Simpson collection is an accessible, fashion forward lifestyle collection and we see significant opportunity to build upon the brand’s iconic handbags and jewelry collections and to bring it to new heights.”

Centric’s best-in-class design team will meld their expertise with Simpson’s in-house team, helmed by Jessica, and her mother, Tina Simpson, to ensure the range reflects the brand’s philosophy that fashion should be fun, approachable and celebrate all women. The handbag collection will showcase soft, supple materials in iconic easy-to-wear silhouettes like double handle satchels, totes, hobos. Expect more trend-forward styles that will incorporate exclusive prints and hardware familiar to current fans of Simpson’s collection. The jewelry collection will feature vibrant color and fun mixed-media styling. A hallmark of the range will be a great assortment of fashion hoops - iconic to Jessica’s personal style - colorful friendship bracelets, charms and lots of layering options.

Handbags launch spring 2020 and will retail between $78-$118. Fashion jewelry will retail between $18-$58 and debut in April. Both will be available on the newly launched direct-to-consumer site, www.jessicasimpson.com, and department stores that carry the Jessica Simpson Collection.

About The Jessica Simpson Collection

The Jessica Simpson® Collection is inspired by and designed in collaboration with Jessica Simpson, entertainment, music and style icon. This lifestyle collection reflects all that is modern Americana: it is iconic, fashion-forward, accessible, free-spirited, timeless and affordable. The collection spans multiple categories including footwear, young contemporary and plus size apparel, outerwear, sunglasses, optical frames, handbags and small leather goods, swimwear, perfume, legwear, scarves/hats/wraps, jewelry, intimates, slippers, cold weather accessories, luggage, girls and baby footwear, apparel, coats, swimwear, legwear and a maternity collection. A growing home offering includes bedding, towels and home accessories. The collection, like Jessica herself, is classically familiar, approachable yet inspirational, sexy yet sweet, flirtatious and whimsical, vintage at times, but always of-the-moment. The Jessica Simpson® Collection is currently available in over 3,000 points of distribution worldwide and at www.jessicasimpson.com .

About Centric Brands Inc.

As one of the world’s leading lifestyle collectives, Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRC) is privileged to work with distinct brands to help bring their visions to life. With a diverse portfolio of over 100 licensed and owned brands, we work strategically to help each of them develop and grow while remaining true to their DNA. Our mission is to deliver product solutions for our brands that build value.

For more information, www.centricbrands.com .

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories, which includes the Jessica Simpson brand. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential's website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com . To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email: newbusiness@sbg-ny.com .

For more information: Jessica Simpson Collection Peggy Merck peggy@jessicasimpson.com Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Katherine Nash knash@sbg-ny.com



