Udonis Inc. Ranked As A Top Mobile Apps & Games Marketing Agency for 2019 and 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Udonis Inc., a mobile marketing agency focused on paid user acquisition for mobile apps & games, has been recognized as industry leader for 2020 by 5 marketing review firms.In its relatively short history, the team behind Udonis served 14.1 billion ads and generated over 50 million installs for mobile apps in the following categories; Gaming, Finance, Education, Employment, Travel and Healthcare.The app market is getting more crowded as we speak. With 4.2 billion apps available in app stores, it seems impossible to stand out from the competition. But don’t stress, there’s a solution. By creating a top-notch mobile marketing strategy, you can speed past the competition and leave them in the dust. You might think you need to wait until your app or game is out to start with marketing. Wrong. The sooner you start, the better your results will be. The goal is to create a buzz around your app while you’re still in the development. That way, when you launch, there will already be people interested in the app, waiting to download it. Of course, you don’t want to give too much away, but giving a taste of it before the launch could be very beneficial.The firm's CTO, Matija Hanicar, outlined the key thing which separates Udonis Inc. from their competitors:"Our work approach is strictly goal-oriented as we embrace creativity in the process of delivering results far above industry standards. By leveraging the power of data-driven approach to user acquisition we're able to quickly find your ideal audience and effectively communicate the right message in order to achieve the highest ROI.", after which he added: "We're able to scale up like this due to our turnaround times. We're able to prototype a campaign from scratch in less than 48 hours. Nobody in the industry can do this. That's why we're special."So, what's the key to success in generating app installs at such scale?- A strong media buying team which can buy ads on multiple ad exchanges.- Top-notch creative team which can create video & banner ads which grab attention & drive potential users to take action.- A diabled-in attribution & analytics system which can give you accurate data.Udonis team is nurturing an Industry Leading Blog from which you can read the latest news & check the hottest trends when it comes to marketing for mobile apps & games.Udonis Inc. offers Mobile App Marketing and Mobile Game Marketing services to mobile publishers around the globe.



