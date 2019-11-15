Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Lap of Love reaches beyond their own business to revolutionize the end of life veterinary field

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What began as one doctor with hospice experience and an idea has grown into its own niche field within the veterinary industry. As one of the first services of its kind, Lap of Love is dedicated exclusively to in-home end of life care for pets.

Over the past decade since it was founded in 2009, Lap of Love has:

· Provided a dignified, peaceful end of life experience for 180,000+ pets

· Grown from 1 veterinarian to 125+

· Grown to serve families in 33 states across the nation

· Provided over 15,000 veterinary colleagues with end of life education through speaking engagements



In part, the company’s growth can be attributed to its philosophy, which centers around the human-animal bond and the need for that bond to be as undisturbed as possible during this most difficult time. “We believe all pets and their family deserve the most compassionate and supportive end of life experience,” explains company founder, Dani McVety, DVM. “The veterinarians working with us embody compassion and empathy.”

Client testimonials and referrals have played an important part in the company’s growth as well. “We are honored and humbled to do the work that we do, and it shows,” says Co-Founder Mary Gardner, DVM. “There’s nothing better than a heartfelt testimonial and a referral from an appreciative family.”

Drs. McVety and Gardner are leaders in the end of life veterinary industry and frequently write and speak for professional and lay audiences on end of life veterinary topics in hopes of empowering both parties to seek the highest standards of care. They also aren’t afraid to share the philosophies and strategies that have made them successful. “Our mission is to create a peaceful and personal experience for pets and the people who love them,” says Gardner. McVety continues with, “And the best way we can do that is to share our knowledge and the practices we have honed over the past 10 years with other doctors.”

About Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice

Lap of Love is a nationwide network of experienced veterinarians who help pets and their parents with quality of life assessments, pain and anxiety management, end of life consultations, and peaceful euthanasia in the comfort of their pet's favorite place – home.

