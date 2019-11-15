Global AI Governance Market Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2025 - Reduction in Gender Bias & Discrimination Through the Use of AI Prompts Massive Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Governance Market by Component (Solutions (Platforms and Software Tools) and Services), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Telecom, Retail, and Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AI Governance Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 51 Million in 2019 to USD 316 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 44.3%.



Major players profiled in the report are IBM Corporation (IBM), 2021.AI, Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Salesforce.com, Inc. (Salesforce.com), Facebook, Inc. (Facebook), Google Inc. (Google), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), SAP SE (SAP), SAS Institute Inc. (SAS Institute), ZestFinance Inc. (ZestFinance), integrate.ai Inc. (integrate.ai), H2O.ai, Inc. (H2O), and Pymetrics Inc. (Pymetrics).

Growing demand for building trust in AI systems and increasing demand for transparency in AI decisions are expected to drive the growth of the AI governance market



The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing government initiatives to leverage the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. However, understanding of data and AI skills hinder the growth of the market.



The automotive vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Autonomous transportation is one of the areas in the automotive industry where the AI governance solutions are expected to be playing a major role because if the autonomous vehicle makes a mistake in decision making it can directly lead to the loss of life. Therefore, as self-driving cars can have a major role in making life and death-related decisions, they are expected to become a major adopter of AI governance solutions.



The consulting services segment is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period as compared to the managed services segment



Organizations require consulting services for an enhanced strategic outlook, improved performance efficiencies, and transformation of business operations. With the help of consulting services, marketers can offer tailored content to their customers and deliver the maximum benefits.



Europe expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The AI governance market in Europe is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The region is expected to hold the second-largest market size in the global AI governance market. Various verticals across the region are focusing on incorporating AI governance model, to monitor the AI algorithm on a real-time basis, and to avoid complications and ethical challenges of post-development of the AI system. The European countries and regulatory authorities are at the forefront in conducting research on ethical AI and governance of AI technology.

