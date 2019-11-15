Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market Report 2019 - Market Projected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2025, Rising at a CAGR of 5.7%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weather Forecasting Systems Market by Vertical (Aviation, Agriculture, Renewable), Solution (Hardware: Data Loggers, Anemometers, Software: Big Data, Super Computing), Application, Forecast Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global weather forecasting systems market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025.

The market is driven by factors, such as increasing demand for weather forecasting using big data analytics, rise in climate change patterns resulting in uncertainties related to rainfall and increased need for continuous weather monitoring to enable disaster management. Predictive analytics is helping change the future of weather forecasting. Weather scientists use big data analytics to predict future weather conditions, based on the study of the current and past data. Supercomputers are enabled with big data analytics to accurately predict life-threatening natural weather conditions.

Key players in the weather forecasting systems market are The Weather Company (US), Vaisala (Finland), Sutron Corporation (US), Campbell Scientific (US), Airmar Technology Corporation (US), All Weather, Inc. (US), Morcom International (US), Columbia Weather Systems (US), G. Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik (Germany), and Skye Instruments (UK), among others.



Based on solution, the hardware segment is projected to lead the weather forecasting systems market from 2019 to 2025



Based on solution, the hardware segment is projected to lead the weather forecasting systems market from 2019 to 2025. The hardware for weather forecasting systems comprises a number of systems integrated together to sense and predict weather conditions accurately. Sensors are an integral part of the hardware of any weather forecasting system. Advancements in technologies related to sensors have resulted in the development of sensors that are small and highly energy-efficient.



Based on forecast type, the nowcast segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2019



Based on forecast type, nowcast provides detailed description of the approaching weather conditions from 0 to 6 hours in advance. It acts as a powerful tool to issue warnings about hazardous and high-impact weather conditions, such as tropical cyclones, thunderstorms, and tornadoes. It uses data obtained from various types of radars and satellites to analyze weather conditions of specific areas and make accurate weather forecasts for a few hours.



The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for weather forecasting systems in 2019



The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for weather forecasting systems in 2019. Increasing demand for weather forecasting systems from the oil & gas and aviation sectors is the key factor fueling the growth of the North America market. The US is expected to account for the largest share of the North America market in 2019.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Weather Forecasting Systems Market From 2019 to 2025

4.2 Weather Forecasting Systems Market, By Solution

4.3 Weather Forecasting Systems Market, By Forecast Type

4.4 Weather Forecasting Systems Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Weather Forecasting Using Big Data Analytics

5.2.1.2 Rise in Climate Change Patterns Resulting in Uncertainties Related to Rainfall

5.2.1.3 Increased Need for Continuous Weather Monitoring to Enable Disaster Management

5.2.1.4 Increasing use of Small Satellites for Climate and Storm Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Significant Complexity in Weather Forecasting Processes

5.2.2.2 Weather Forecast-Related Inaccuracies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Computing Capabilities of Supercomputers for Weather Forecasting

5.2.3.2 Enhancing Accuracy of Long-Range Weather Forecasting

5.2.3.3 Incorporation of High-End Radars and Satellites in Weather Monitoring

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Automation in Weather Forecasting Systems

5.2.4.2 Occurrence of False Weather Alarms

5.2.4.3 Significant Capital Investments



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Disruptive Technologies IoT, Ai, and Big Data Analytics

6.2.2 Supercomputers

6.2.3 Computer Models With Fast Processors

6.2.4 Emergence of the Next-Generation Radar Technology

6.2.5 Big Weather Data Analysis

6.2.5.1 Hadoop and Mapreduce

6.2.6 Intelligent Weather Predicting Modules

6.3 New Weather Forecasting Models

6.3.1 Horizontal Wind Model (HWM)

6.3.2 Weather Interactive Processing System (AWIPS) II

6.3.3 Even Newer Dynamics for General Atmospheric Modeling (Endgame)

6.4 Architecture of a Meteorological System



7 Weather Forecasting Systems Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Hardware, By Solution

7.2.2 Barometers

7.2.2.1 The Barometers Segment is Projected to Grow During the Forecast Period Owing to Its Capability of Offering Long-Term Stability

7.2.3 Anemometers

7.2.3.1 Need for Accuracy in Measuring the Speed of Airflow is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Anemometers Segment

7.2.4 Hygrometers

7.2.4.1 Hygrometers With Temperature Measurement Sensors Improve the Accuracy of Forecasts

7.2.5 Rain Gauges

7.2.5.1 Need for the Measurement of Precipitation is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Rain Gauges Segment

7.2.6 Thermometers

7.2.6.1 Weather Stations Require Thermometers to Measure Changes in Environmental Temperature

7.2.7 Communication & Data Loggers

7.2.7.1 Demand for Detailed Information About Weather Conditions of Specific Areas is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Communication & Data Loggers Segment

7.2.8 Sounding Systems & Radiosondes

7.2.8.1 Determination of Vertical and Horizontal Disturbances Through Sounding Systems & Radiosondes is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

7.2.9 Weather Radars

7.2.9.1 Weather Radars Help in Transmitting Data to Super Computers for Analysis and Forecasting

7.2.10 Satellite Sensors

7.2.10.1 Need for High-Resolution Images for Weather Forecasting is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Satellite Sensors Segment

7.2.11 Others

7.2.11.1 Demand for Measurement of Wind Direction & Cloud Base Heights is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Wind Vanes and Ceilometers Segments

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Software, By Solution

7.3.2 Data Collection & Processing Software

7.3.2.1 Application of Data Collection & Processing Software in Planning Energy Requirements During Extreme Conditions is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

7.3.3 Weather Monitoring & Display Software

7.3.3.1 Weather Monitoring & Display Software Supports a Vast Range of Stations That Provide Real-Time Information and Email Notifications of Extreme Weather Conditions

7.3.4 Supercomputing

7.3.4.1 Weather Monitoring & Display Software Supports a Vast Range of Stations That Provide Real-Time Information and Email Notifications of Extreme Weather Conditions

7.3.5 Big Data Analytics

7.3.5.1 Need for Decision Support System for In-Depth Detailed Analytics is Expected to Drive Growth of the Big Data Analytics Segment During the Forecast Period

7.3.6 Others

7.3.6.1 Need for a Robust Method to Predict and Analyze Weather Data Sets is Expected to Boost the Growth of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Time Series



8 Weather Forecasting Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Weather Satellites

8.2.1 Need to Track Climatic Conditions and Direction of Clouds is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market for Weather Satellites

8.3 Weather Observing Systems

8.3.1 Weather Observing Systems Comprise Visibility Sensors, Precipitation Sensors, Freezing Rain Sensors, Lighting Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, and Anemometers

8.4 Weather Stations

8.4.1 Weather Stations Comprise Thermometers for Temperature Measurement, Rain Gauges for the Measurement of Rainfall, and Sensors for the Measurement of Atmospheric Pressure, Wind, and Precipitation Levels

8.5 Weather Drones

8.5.1 Need for Real-Time Information About Humidity and Pressure at High Altitudes Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market for Weather Drones

8.6 Weather Balloons

8.6.1 The Data From Radiosonde, Combined With That From Ground Weather Stations is Used to Forecast Weather

8.7 Airborne Lidar

8.7.1 Airborne Lidar Helps Pilots By Providing Them Weather Conditions of Landing Locations

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Need to Monitor Indoor and Outdoor Weather Conditions and Forecast Oceanic Weather is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market for Digital Weather Stations and Drifting Buoys



9 Weather Forecasting Systems Market, By Vertical

9.1.1 Introduction

9.2 Agriculture

9.2.1 Demand By Farmers to Plan Optimal Development and Yield of Crop is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Market in Agriculture

9.3 Aviation

9.3.1 Need to Ensure Safety of Air Passengers and Flight Crew is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Market in Aviation

9.4 Transportation & Logistics

9.4.1 Demand for Meteorological Information for the Operation of Vehicles is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market in Transportation & Logistics

9.5 Oil & Gas

9.5.1 Weather Forecasting Helps in Understanding Oceanic Weather to Plan Deployment of Equipment, Offshore Drilling, and Route Planning

9.6 Marine

9.6.1 Marine Weather Forecasting is Mostly Conducted By the National Weather Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Marine Meteorology Division of the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), and the Cyprus Oceanography Center

9.7 Renewable Energy

9.7.1 High Dependence of Power Generation From Renewable Sources on Weather Conditions is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Market in Renewable Energy

9.8 Military

9.8.1 Need to Receive Weather Warnings By Military Teams is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.9 Meteorology

9.9.1 Meteorology Departments use Data Collected By Various Satellites, Ground Weather Stations, and Weather Radar to Provide Weather Forecasting Services to Weather-Sensitive Industries

9.10 Weather Service Providers

9.10.1 Meteorology Departments use Data Collected By Various Satellites, Ground Weather Stations, and Weather Radars to Provide Weather Forecasting Services to Weather-Sensitive Industries

9.11 Others

9.11.1 Need for Weather Forecasting Systems By the Media & Entertainment, Insurance, and Telecommunication Verticals for Effective Planning and Decision-Making are Expected to Fuel Growth of the Market



10 Weather Forecasting Systems Market, By Forecast Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Nowcast

10.2.1 Need for Detailed Description of Weather Conditions By Up to 6 Hours in Advance are Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Nowcast Segment

10.3 Short-Range

10.3.1 Demand for Weather Forecasts to Plan Sports and Social Events is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Short-Range Segment

10.4 Medium-Range

10.4.1 The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts Provides Up to 2 Weeks Ahead of Global Numerical Weather Predictions

10.5 Extended-Range

10.5.1 The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has Officially Designated 12 Global Producing Centers for Extended-Range Forecasts

10.6 Long-Range

10.6.1 Need for Weather Forecasts for Longer Time Periods By Industries Directly Impacted By Weather is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Long-Range Segment



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

1.2.1.1 Upgradation of Weather Forecasting Systems at Airports is Driving the Growth of the Market in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Major Companies, Such as Rogers Media, Which Provide Radio and TV Stations, is Driving the Growth of Market in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Development of Next-Generation Climate and Weather Forecasting Models is Driving Growth of the Market in the UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Introduction of Weather Satellites for Climate Observation is Driving Growth of the Market in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 France is Increasingly Investing in the Development of New and Advanced Weather Forecasting Systems

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Italy is Constantly Supporting the Development of Advanced Weather Forecasting Technologies in the European Region

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Advancements of Conventional Weather Forecasting Systems for Space-Based, Airborne, and Ground-Based Meteorological Observations is Driving the China Market

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 High-Performance Computer Systems Have Led to Improvements in Extra-Tropical Weather Forecasts in the Past Few Years, Which is Driving the India Market

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Meteorological and Hydrological Services for Media, Transportation, Construction, Energy, and Logistics Industries is Driving the Japan Market

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.3 Development of the Predictive Ocean Atmosphere Model is Driving the Australia Market

11.4.5 South Korea

11.4.5.1 Increase in the Number of Weather Observation Stations Reporting to Global Telecommunication Networks is Driving the South Korea Market

11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East

11.5.1 UAE

11.5.1.1 the Development of Advanced Weather Forecasting Systems is Driving the Growth of the UAE Market

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2.1 Development of Advanced Operational Weather Research and Forecasting (Wrf) Modeling System is Driving the Growth of Saudi Arabia Market

11.5.3 Israel

11.5.3.1 Increase in the Adoption of Advanced Weather Sensors for Meteorological Operations is Driving the Market in Israel

11.5.4 Turkey

11.5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Weather Forecasting Systems From Marine, Renewables, and Oil & Gas Companies is Driving the Growth of the Market in Turkey

11.5.5 Rest of the Middle East

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Latin America

11.6.1.1 Increased Concerns Towards Developing the Regional Atmospheric Modeling System for Weather Forecasting

11.6.2 Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.3.1 Winning Imperatives, By Key Players

12.3.1.1 the Weather Company

12.3.1.2 Vaisala

12.3.1.3 Accuweather

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Contracts

12.4.3 Acquisitions and Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1 The Weather Company

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

13.1.3 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Vaisala Oyj

13.3 Accuweather Inc.

13.4 Meteogroup

13.5 Sutron Corporation

13.6 Raytheon

13.7 Campbell Scientific

13.8 All Weather Inc.

13.9 Airmar Technology Corporation

13.10 Morcom International

13.11 Met One Instruments Inc.

13.12 G. Lufft Mess- Und Regeltechnik GmbH

13.13 Gill Instruments

13.14 Hoskin Scientific

13.15 Skye Instruments



