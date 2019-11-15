Global Graph Database Industry Report 2019-2024 - BFSI Industry Vertical Expected to Hold the Largest Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graph Database Market by Type (RDF and Property Graph), Application (Recommendation Engines, Fraud Detection, Risk and Compliance Management), Component (Tools and Services), Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Graph Database Market Size to Grow from USD 1 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 Billion by 2024 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

The major growth factors of the graph database market include excellent real-time big data mining with visualizations of results, growing demand for systems' capability of processing low latency queries, and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based graph database tools and services.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The graph database market database market by component has been segmented into tools and services. Professional and managed services enable organizations to maintain healthy consumer relationships. Additionally, these services assist enterprises to maximize their resource usage, effectively executing the activities enhancing business operations. The need for services, such as support and maintenance, would grow, as the adoption of graph database tools increases.



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry vertical expected to hold the largest market size throughout the forecast period



Graph database has a wide variety of applications in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical, such as fraud detection, cash flow analysis, and transaction analysis. Banks and other financial institutions are prone to frauds, such as fraudsters demanding loans, credit cards, and unsecured bank credits with no intention of paying them back. In such cases, graph database tools and services help the bank detect and reduce the occurrence of such frauds.



Moreover, with the increasing number of financial industry regulatory requirements, such as PCI DSS and SOX, organizations require advanced security technologies to meet these regulations. The best way to reduce the operational complexities and enhance the business growth of an organization is to upgrade its systems and technology architecture.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to account for the largest market size, owing to the early adoption of graph database tools as well as prominent initiatives taken by industry players in the form of partnerships with different technology players to offer rapid analytics and data processing solutions. The major presence of graph database vendors, as well as the widespread awareness about these solutions, would continue to help the region sustain its largest market size during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Excellent Real-Time Big Data Mining With Visualization of Results to Drive the Market

Growing Demand for Systems That Can Process Low-Latency Queries

Adoption of AI-Based Graph Database Tools and Services to Drive the Market

Restraints



Lack of Standardization and Programming Ease

Opportunities



Need to Identify Complex Patterns at Maximum Scale Gaining Traction

Rapid Use of Virtualization for Big Data Analytics

Challenges



Lack of Technical Expertise

Industry Trends



Use Cases

Regulatory Implications



General Data Protection Regulation

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002



Company Profiles



ArangoDB

AWS

Bitnine

Blazegraph

Cambridge Semantics

Cray

DataStax

Fluree

Franz

IBM

MarkLogic

Memgraph

Microsoft

Neo4j

Objectivity

Ontotext

OpenLink Software

Oracle

OrientDB

Stardog

Teradata

TIBCO

TigerGraph

