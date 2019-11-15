Luckystrike Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckystrike Resources Ltd. (“Luckystrike” or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of November 6, 2019, the Company’s intention to consolidate its common shares (“Shares”) on a 10-old-for-1-new share basis (the “Consolidation”) has been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.



Prior to implementing the Consolidation, the Company had 39,626,688 Shares issued and outstanding and immediately after implementing the Consolidation, the Company will have 3,962,669 Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Each fractional share following the Consolidation that is less than one-half of a share will be cancelled and each fractional share that is at least one-half of a share will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The exercise price and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding stock options and convertible instruments, as applicable, will be proportionately adjusted in connection with the Consolidation.

Effective at the opening of trading on November 18, 2019, the pre-Consolidation Shares in the name of Luckystrike Resources Ltd. will be delisted and the post-Consolidation Shares will commence trading under the same name Luckystrike Resources Ltd. and same trading symbol of “LUKY”.

Holders of Shares who hold un-certificated Shares (including Shares held through a brokerage account and/or not represented by a physical share certificate) have had their holdings electronically adjusted by the Company's transfer agent or by their brokerage firms, banks, trust or other nominees. Such holders do not need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-Consolidation Shares for post-Consolidation Shares. Letters of transmittal have been mailed to all registered shareholders holding share certificates with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new share certificates. A letter of transmittal is also available on SEDAR.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 54960W203 and its new ISIN number is CA54960W2031.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Luckystrike's website at LuckystrikeRes.com or contact John Newell by telephone at (604) 568-8807 or by email at info@luckystrikeres.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “Forward-Looking Information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “anticipates”, “expects”, “understanding”, “has agreed to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “would”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Although Luckystrike has attempted to identify important factors and risks that could affect Luckystrike and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, without limitation: inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Luckystrike’s expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters; labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on its projects; that Luckystrike may not be able to confirm historical exploration results and other risks set forth in Luckystrike's public filings at www.sedar.com. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Luckystrike has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Luckystrike does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LUCKYSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD.

1010 -1130 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada, V6E 4A4

Telephone: 604 568 8807

Facsimile: 604 681 1864

LuckyStrikeRes.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.