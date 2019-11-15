Equillium Featured in Panel Discussion at Capital Markets Day for Kidney Health

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Krishna R. Polu, M.D., chief medical officer, will participate in a panel discussing “New Innovations in Drug Therapy” as part of the Kidney Capital Markets Day hosted by the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) and RenalytixAI on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in London, England.



“We applaud the ASN for spearheading efforts to gather senior officials from leading health agencies, investors and medical technology and life sciences companies to increase visibility in innovation and investments in all aspects of kidney diseases,” said Dr. Polu. “Despite the strides that have been made to advance treatments for kidney diseases, more can be done. I look forward to sharing key insights about how Equillium is tailoring an approach to drug development that engages with patients and advocacy organizations.”

“Capital Markets Day for Kidney Health will build on the momentum from the ‘Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health,’ which President Donald J. Trump signed this summer,” said ASN Executive Vice President Tod Ibrahim. “ASN is excited to showcase how the executive order’s bold goals and clear objectives—as well as the Kidney Health Initiative and KidneyX (which are public-private partnerships between ASN and the US Department of Health and Human Services)—will transform kidney care.”

Kidney Capital Markets Day is a one-day event bringing together institutional equity investors, the London Stock Exchange, clinical leaders in nephrology and companies leading innovation in kidney disease diagnosis, treatment and clinical management. The forum is designed to provide objective information and education including:

The Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health , increasing awareness among the investment community regarding the profound changes this new policy will usher in related to kidney care in the United States.

, increasing awareness among the investment community regarding the profound changes this new policy will usher in related to kidney care in the United States. The public health crisis in kidney disease and importance of promoting early detection, treatment, and management of kidney disease to improve patient outcomes.

Recent advancements driving innovation in drugs, devices, and diagnostics in the kidney space.

About Equillium

Equillium is a biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need.

Equillium’s initial product candidate, itolizumab (EQ001), is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. CD6 plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab is a clinically-validated therapeutic that has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited. Equillium believes that itolizumab has the potential to be a best-in-class disease modifying therapeutic and is advancing itolizumab into clinical development in the following severe immuno-inflammatory disorders: uncontrolled asthma, acute graft-versus-host disease, and lupus nephritis. For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Equillium’s plans for developing itolizumab, the potential benefits of itolizumab for kidney disease and engagement with patient and advocacy organizations. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include uncertainties related to the completion of clinical trials, whether the results from clinical trials will validate and support the safety and efficacy of itolizumab for kidney disease and the response of patient and advocacy organizations to Equillium’s development plans. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Equillium's filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Equillium undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

