Matthew Goldman, CEO Image Protect Inc., Discusses Recent Catalysts and Provides 2020 Outlook in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com and Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, today announced that Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/smallcapvoice-interview-image-protect-imtl/

Mr. Goldman called in to SmallCapVoice.com to discuss recent notable data on growth in user activity for the Company’s Fotofy Platform, a digital image sharing and monetization platform that forms the core of the Company’s in-image ad model. He shed light on the drivers behind this impressive growth and provided an excellent outlook for the Company in 2020.

Goldman stated, “We are eager to share our story because we have already seen surprisingly powerful organic growth in image uploads to our platform, image sharing from our platform, and image views linked back to our platform since we launched Fotofy in August. Our ad exchange is fully operational already, and we are beginning to move to the next phase, when we start to aggressively market to users and digital image creators to really ramp up our online footprint, which will allow us to begin to court major brand advertising partners in coming months.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/

