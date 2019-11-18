The Radicati Group Releases “Endpoint Security Market, 2019-2023”

In-depth analysis of the business endpoint security market

Endpoint security solutions are the cornerstone of any successful security posture” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:The Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059admin@radicati.comThe Radicati Group’s latest study, “Endpoint Security Market, 2019-2023” offers an in-depth analysis of the business endpoint security market. Endpoint protection solutions are designed to enable organizations to monitor, manage, and protect all endpoints on their networks. Endpoint security solutions must be able to prevent, detect, block and remediate all threats to endpoint computing devices. Often these solutions also offer deep forensic capabilities, as well as managed services for threat hunting and neutralization. Endpoints may include desktop computers, laptops, servers, virtual desktops and servers, removable disk drives, USB devices, mobile devices, credit card readers, IoT devices, and more.The study provides market size, installed base and revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, breakouts by region and business size for the Endpoint Security market. It also provides a detailed analysis of key market players, including Bitdefender, BlackBerry Cylance, Broadcom (Symantec), Cisco, CrowdStrike, ESET, F-Secure, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Panda Security, SentinelOne, Sophos, Trend Micro, VMware (Carbon Black), and Webroot.According to the study, the worldwide market for business endpoint security market is expected to generate $7.1 billion in 2019.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, information archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, social networking, instant messaging, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



