Worldwide Power Distribution Unit Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Basic, Metered, Switched, Monitored, ATS, Hot Swap & Dual Circuit

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Distribution Unit Market by Type (Basic, Metered, Switched, Monitored, ATS, Hot Swap, Dual Circuit), Phase (Single & Three), Power Rating (Up to 120V, 120-240V, 240-400V, above 400V), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Power Distribution Unit Market is Projected to Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2024 from an Estimated USD 3.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The power distribution unit market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the power distribution unit market are Cisco Systems (US), Eaton (Ireland), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Legrand (France).



The power distribution unit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024



The rising concerns overpower stability for uninterrupted business operations, rising power distribution unit installations for reducing energy losses, and an increasing number of data centers are driving the power distribution unit market. However, space constraints in old data centers, which lead to heating up of spaces; and complex wiring systems, with an increasing number of power distribution units are likely to hamper the growth of power distribution unit market.



The telecom & IT segment, by end-user, is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2024



The end-user segment is categorized into telecom & IT; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; government & defense; automotive, manufacturing & processing industries, and energy. In 2018, the telecom & IT segment, by end-user, accounted for a 39% share of the global power distribution unit market; it is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is majorly owed to the rising use of the telecommunication devices. These devices are required to be connected to each other and a central control system.

With the rising use of telecommunication devices, the data that is being generated by each of these devices is also increasing. This data is required to be stored and managed using the telecom & IT infrastructure. Datacenters store the data and facilitate the flow of information, whenever and wherever necessary. The increasing number of data centers creates opportunities for the power distribution unit providers in the telecom & IT sector.



The above 400 V segment, by power rating, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2024



The above 400 V segment is projected to be the fastest-growing power rating segment during the forecast period. The rising demand for above 400 V PDUs in the Americas and Europe, owing to the reliability offered by the these PDUs for three-phase power distribution is projected to drive this segment during the forecast period.



Americas: The largest and fastest-growing region in the power distribution unit market



The Americas is projected to dominate the global power distribution unit market and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2024. The region is witnessing a substantial growth for colocation data centers and provides lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the power distribution unit market in the Americas. Similarly, the health care sector provides an opportunity for the PDU market, owing to the increase in demand for lifesaving equipment, which requires an uninterrupted power supply for critical operations.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Power Distribution Unit Market

4.2 Power Distribution Unit, By Region

4.3 Americas Power Distribution Unit, By Type & Country

4.4 Power Distribution Unit, By Type

4.5 Power Distribution Unit, By Phase

4.6 Power Distribution Unit, By Power Rating

4.7 Power Distribution Unit, By End-User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Concerns Over Power Stability for Uninterrupted Business Operations

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Data Centers

5.2.1.3 Rising Power Distribution Unit Installations for Reducing Energy Losses

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Space Constraints in Old Data Centers Leading to Heating Up of Spaces

5.2.2.2 Complex Wiring Systems With Increasing Number of Power Distribution Units

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Containerized Power Solutions for Edge Data Centers

5.2.3.2 Strong Growth From Enterprises' Shift Toward Cloud Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Old Power Distribution Units With Data Management Software Platform

5.3 Supply Chain Overview

5.3.1 Key Influencers

5.3.1.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.3.1.2 Power Distribution Unit Manufacturers

5.3.1.3 Distributors

5.3.1.4 End-Use Industries



6 Power Distribution Unit Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metered

6.2.1 Real-Time Power Consumption Data at Comparative Low Costs Drive the Metered PDU Market

6.3 Switched

6.3.1 Increasing Cloud-Based Operations Create Demand for Switched PDUs

6.4 Monitored

6.4.1 Intelligent Power Management Capabilities of Monitored PDUs are Boosting the Demand for these PDUs

6.5 Automatic Transfer Switch

6.5.1 Growing Demand for Ups for Smooth Business Operations Drives the Automatic Transfer Switch Market

6.6 Hot Swap

6.6.1 Live Ups Maintenance Feature and High Efficiency of Hot Swap Power Distribution Units are Likely to Drive the Market

6.7 Dual Circuit

6.7.1 Efficient and Manageable Power Distribution Solution for Multiple Servers Through Dual Circuit PDUs

6.8 Basic

6.8.1 Cost-Effective Power Distribution Solutions From Small Business Sectors Influence the Growth of Basic PDUs



7 Power Distribution Unit Market, By Phase

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single Phase

7.2.1 Less Technical Specification of Single Phase Power Distribution Units

7.3 Three Phase

7.3.1 Rapid Increase in Electrical Loads and Data Centers' Density are Driving the Growth of Three Phase Power Distribution Units



8 Power Distribution Unit Market, By Power Rating

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 120 V

8.2.1 High Demand for Single Phase 120 V Power Distribution Units From Highly Dense It Environment Would Foster the Market Growth

8.3 120-240 V

8.3.1 Rising Focus on Preventing Accidental Overloads, Power Loss, and Downtime, is Driving the Demand for 120 V-240 V Power Distribution Units

8.4 240-400 V

8.4.1 Rising Concerns About Balancing Power Loads in Heavy Equipment Industry Propel the Growth of 240-400 V Power Distribution Units

8.5 Above 400 V

8.5.1 Development of Hyperscale Data Centers Create Opportunities for 400 V Power Distribution Units



9 Power Distribution Unit Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecom & It

9.2.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers are Driving the Telecom & It Sector

9.3 BFSI

9.3.1 Technological Developments and Adoption of Digital Technology are Driving the PDU Market in the BFSI Sector

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Requirement for Continuous Power Supply to Smoothly Accomplish Critical Operations is Driving the Power Distribution Market in Healthcare Industry

9.5 Energy

9.5.1 Big Data Management and Computing & Storage Demand From Energy Industry are Boosting the PDU Market

9.6 Manufacturing & Processing Industry

9.6.1 Increasing Data Center Consolidation With Industrial Operations is Likely to Drive PDU Market in Manufacturing & Processing Industries

9.7 Government & Defense

9.7.1 Need for PDUs in Harsh and Critical Operational Environment is Driving the Market

9.8 Automotive

9.8.1 Growing Energy-Efficient Ai Computing Infrastructure Demand From Automotive Sector



10 Power Distribution Unit Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 By Type

10.2.2 By Phase

10.2.3 By Power Rating

10.2.4 By End-User

10.2.5 By Country

10.2.5.1 US

10.2.5.1.1 Increasing Application of Power Distribution Units in Various Industries for Power Solutions

10.2.5.2 Canada

10.2.5.2.1 Optimum Utilization of Power Components and Ongoing Developments in Industries are Likely to Boost Canadian PDU Market

10.2.5.3 Mexico

10.2.5.3.1 Rising Investments in Data Centers are Attracting Opportunities for Power Distribution Units in Mexico

10.2.5.4 Rest of Americas

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 By Type

10.3.2 By Phase

10.3.3 By Power Rating

10.3.4 By End-User

10.3.5 By Country

10.3.5.1 UK

10.3.5.1.1 Expansion of Data Center Network in the UK By Major Players Such as Google and Microsoft Would Bring Opportunities for PDU Market

10.3.5.2 France

10.3.5.2.1 Growth of It Sector in France is Likely to Boost the French PDU Market

10.3.5.3 Germany

10.3.5.3.1 Rising Concerns for Reducing Energy Consumption From German Data Centers is Driving the PDU Market

10.3.5.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 By Type

10.4.2 By Phase

10.4.3 By Power Rating

10.4.4 By End-User

10.4.5 By Country

10.4.6 China

10.4.6.1 It Investments in Chinese Manufacturing Industry are Driving the PDU Market

10.4.7 India

10.4.7.1 High Investments in Telecom & It Sector is Fueling the Growth of Indian PDU Market

10.4.8 Australia

10.4.8.1 Automotive Industry Transitioning Toward Automation is Driving the Demand for Colocation Data Centers and Thus for Power Distribution Units in Australia

10.4.9 Japan

10.4.9.1 Significant Impact of IoT Across End-Use Industries is Likely to Bring Opportunities for Japanese PDU Market

10.4.10 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 By Type

10.5.2 By Phase

10.5.3 By Power Rating

10.5.4 By End-User

10.5.5 By Country

10.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.5.1.1 Rising Demand From Government & Defense Sector is Driving the Demand for PDU Unit Market

10.5.5.2 Turkey

10.5.5.2.1 Increasing Number of Colocation Data Centers are Driving Turkish PDU Market

10.5.5.3 South Africa

10.5.5.3.1 Emphasis on Development of Data Centers for Providing Storage Facility for Electronic Data Generated From Various End-Users is Boosting the Demand for PDU Market

10.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

11.3.2 New Product Launches

11.3.3 Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Innovators

11.4.3 Dynamic

11.4.4 Emerging



12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments)

12.1 Schneider Electric

12.2 Legrand

12.3 Eaton

12.4 Vertiv

12.5 Cisco Systems

12.6 ABB

12.7 Tripp Lite

12.8 Panduit

12.9 ATEN

12.10 Delta Electronics

12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.12 Socomec



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qf6z5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.