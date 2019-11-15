Global $1.4Bn Refrigeration Oil Market Forecasts, 2019-2024: Insights on both Mineral & Synthetic Oil

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Oil Market by Oil Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil (Polyolester, Polyalkylene Glycol)), Application (Refrigerator & Freezer, Air Conditioner, Automotive AC System, and Aftermarket), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The refrigeration oil market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

It is driven mainly by driven by the rising demand for consumer appliances and automobiles. Refrigeration oil is used for lubrication in compressors and reduces the friction of metal parts, thereby reducing the wear and tear of compressors in consumer appliances and automotive AC systems. The growing demand for refrigeration oil from the food and pharmaceutical industries, along with the rising demand for low GWP refrigerants are other factors expected to drive the refrigeration oil market.

The key players profiled in the report include are JXTG Group (Japan), BASF (Germany), Idemitsu Kosan Co. (Japan), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), ExxonMobil (US), BP (UK), PETRONAS (Malaysia), Chevron (US), Total (France), Sinopec Group (China), FUCHS (Germany), Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Lubrizol (CPI Fluid Engineering Services) (US).

POE oil type segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the refrigeration oil market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024



The POE oil type segment is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of value, from 2019 to 2024. POE oil has high thermal stability and excellent wear performance; its usage in all applications is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of this oil type in the coming years.



Refrigerator & freezer application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2019 and 2024



The refrigerator & freezer segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment between 2019 and 2024, in terms of both value and volume. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand and manufacture of refrigerators and freezers in APAC. The region accounts for more than two-thirds of the global demand for refrigerators and freezers. This is majorly due to the increasing urbanization and rapid industrialization in the region.



Growing demand for consumer appliances and automobiles is likely to drive the demand for the refrigeration oil market in APAC



The APAC refrigeration oil market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for consumer appliances and automobiles is expected to fuel the growth of the refrigeration oil market in the APAC region. In addition, the presence of major manufacturers such as JXTG Group (Japan), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) (China), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (India), and PETRONAS (Malaysia), have positively influenced the demand trend for refrigeration oil in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Refrigeration Oil Market

4.2 APAC Refrigeration Oil Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Refrigeration Oil Market, By Region

4.4 Refrigeration Oil Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Consumer Appliances

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Chilled & Frozen Food and Pharmaceutical Industries

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Low GWP Refrigerants

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations to Limit the use of Fluorocarbon Refrigerants

5.2.2.2 The Complexity of Functioning of Oil Control

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Low Viscosity and High-Quality Refrigeration Oil

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Compatibility of Refrigeration Oil With Refrigerants

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Refrigeration Oil Market, By Oil Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Synthetic Oil

6.2.1 Better Long Term Performance in Refrigeration Oil Applications to Drive the Market

6.2.2 POE

6.2.3 PAG

6.2.4 Others

6.2.4.1 PAO

6.2.4.2 PVE

6.2.4.3 AB

6.2.4.4 Blends

6.3 Mineral Oil

6.3.1 Excellent Fluidity Characteristics to Drive the Market



7 Refrigeration Oil Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Refrigerator & Freezer

7.2.1 Increasing Demand of Refrigeration Oils in Compressor to Drive the Market

7.2.2 Domestic Refrigerator & Freezer

7.2.3 Commercial Refrigerator & Freezer

7.2.4 Industrial Refrigerator & Freezer

7.3 Air Conditioner

7.3.1 Growth in the Demand for Air Conditioner in Hotter Countries to Drive the Market

7.3.2 Domestic Air Conditioner

7.3.3 Commercial Air Conditioners

7.4 Automotive Ac System

7.4.1 Rising Demand for Automobiles Drives the Market

7.5 Aftermarket

7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Refrigerator & Freezer, Air Conditioner, and Automotive Ac System to Significantly Boost the Market



8 Refrigeration Oil Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Consumer Appliances Drives the Market

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Presence of Various Refrigerator & Freezer Manufacturers to Drive the Market

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Rising Income Level of the Middle-Class Population in the Country Propels the Growth of the Market

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Processed Food to Drive the Refrigerator & Freezer Market, Which in Turn Drives the Refrigeration Oil Market

8.2.5 Thailand

8.2.5.1 Rise in the Demand From Refrigerator & Freezer Application to Drive the Market

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 The Hot Climatic Condition in the Country Drives the Demand for Air Conditioner, Which, In Turn, Fuels the Growth of the Refrigeration Oil Market

8.2.7 Vietnam

8.2.7.1 Growth in the Automotive Industry to Drive the Market

8.2.8 Taiwan

8.2.8.1 Growing Production of Automobiles in the Country Drives the Market

8.2.9 Rest of APAC

8.2.9.1 Rising Affluence Level of the Growing Population, Increasing Affordability, and Easier Access to Finance Drives the Market

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Increase in Retail and Commercial Construction in the Country Drives the Market

8.3.2 Mexico

8.3.2.1 Growing Residential and Non-Residential Construction Projects are Estimated to Drive the Market

8.3.3 Canada

8.3.3.1 Presence of Major Refrigeration Oil Manufacturers to Drive the Market

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Italy

8.4.1.1 Growing Domestic Demand for Refrigerators & Freezers to Drive the Market

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.2.1 Growth in Manufacturing of Automobile for Both Domestic Consumption and Export Purposes Drives the Demand for Refrigeration Oil Market

8.4.3 Russia

8.4.3.1 Growing Production of Consumer Appliances for Domestic and Export Purposes to Drive the Market

8.4.4 France

8.4.4.1 Increase in Spending Power of the Population Drives the Market

8.4.5 UK

8.4.5.1 Growth in Production of Automobiles Due to the Presence of Big Automobile Manufacturing Companies Drives the Market

8.4.6 Rest of Europe

8.4.6.1 Growth in the Demand for Consumer Appliances Drives the Market

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Turkey

8.5.1.1 Presence of Major Refrigerator & Freezer Manufacturers in the Country Drives the Demand for Refrigeration Oil Market

8.5.2 Iran

8.5.2.1 Increase in Residential Housing Constructions in the Country is Expected to Fuel the Growth of Consumer Appliances, Which, In Turn, Drives the Demand for Refrigeration Oil Market

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Refrigerator & Freezer to Drive the Market

8.5.4 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

8.5.4.1 Prevalence of Extreme Temperature Conditions in the Region is Driving the Market

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 High Rate of Urbanization in the Country Drives the Demand for Consumer Appliances, Which, In Turn, Drives the Demand for Refrigeration Oil Market

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Increasing Export and Domestic Sales of Consumer Appliances Drives the Market

8.6.3 Rest of South America

8.6.3.1 Rising Demand for Air Conditioner Application Drives the Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Market Players

9.2.1 JXTG Holdings

9.2.2 BASF SE

9.2.3 Idemitsu Kosan Company Co. Ltd.

9.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.3.1 Expansion

9.3.2 Agreement

9.3.3 New Product Launch



10 Company Profiles

10.1 JXTG Holdings

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 SWOT Analysis

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

10.4 ExxonMobil Corporation

10.5 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

10.6 Total S.A.

10.7 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

10.8 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

10.9 FUCHS Petrolub SE

10.10 Johnson Controls

10.11 The Lubrizol Corporation (CPI Fluid Engineering)

10.12 BP P.L.C.

10.13 Chevron Corporation

10.14 Other Market Players

10.14.1 Behr Hella Service GmbH

10.14.2 BVA, Inc.

10.14.3 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

10.14.4 Camco Lubricants

10.14.5 CITGO Petroleum Corporation

10.14.6 Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co. Ltd.

10.14.7 Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi ENI

10.14.8 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

10.14.9 ISEL

10.14.10 National Refrigerants, Inc.

10.14.11 Summit Oil Company, Inc. (Kluber Lubrication NA LP)

10.14.12 Lubriplate Lubricants Company

10.14.13 Lukoil

10.14.14 Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.

10.14.15 Phillips 66 Lubricants

10.14.16 Sun Company, Inc.



