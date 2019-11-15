Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Gatling Exploration Aiming to Prove Three Deposits All Part of One System'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatling Exploration Inc. (GTR:TSX.V; GATGF:OTCQX) is starting off with a resource of close to a million ounces of gold before drilling. Its Larder gold project is located in Ontario on the Cadillac Larder fault in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake, and is composed of three separate deposits, Bear, Cheminis and Fernland. All three have seen exploration historically.



The project is located in a prolific area. Five kilometers to the east of Gatling lies the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 10.5 million ounces of gold. Agnico Eagle's Kirkland Lake property lies to the west, is contiguous with Gatling's, and sports the Upper Beaver and Upper Canada deposits. Historically, the Cadillac Larder fault has seen more than 70 million ounces of gold production.

"Gatling consolidated the last bit of that trend on the Cadillac Larder fault by putting the three deposits together," Gatling CEO Nav Dhaliwal told Streetwise Reports.

"What really underpins the company is the Cheminis and Bear deposits have a historical resource of 917,000 ounces of gold at 5.5 grams per tonne," Dhaliwal explained.

The Cheminis mine, just to the west of Bear, has old workings, a headframe and workings down to about 1,200 feet, and through bulk sampling has an additional historical resource of about 43,000 Indicated ounces of gold.

In March, Gatling further consolidated the last of bit of the trend and completed its land package when it acquired the Kir Vit prospect, an early-stage exploration target, from Teck Resources. Kir Vit is on trend with Agnico-Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit.

"Kir Vit locks down for us a possible splay off the Cadillac Larder fault," Dhaliwal explained.

