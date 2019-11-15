Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Reliq Re-establishes Itself as Community Care Technology Leader Amidst Sweeping Federal Medicare/Medicaid Changes'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A sweeping new development in what federal Medicare and Medicaid covers for seniors and low income patients across America has suddenly quadrupled the market potential for Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT:TSX.V; RQHTF:OTCQB). This, after the company has already reestablished itself as a community care technology leader. The results have led to parabolic trajectory that still has plenty of upside. Indeed, by mid-October the stock reached a 52-week high of $0.72 after touching a year low of $0.165.



Company mentioned: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

Led by CEO, Dr. Lisa Crossley, Reliq has persevered and the industry is showing a glowing endorsement for the company and its cloud-based technology. After landing a stream of new contracts since the summer, it looks like Reliq's place in the industry is solidified. As recently as October 15 the company announced that it has signed contracts with five new Home Health Agencies in Texas to go live on its iUGO CARE platform.

Adding more fuel to its parabolic growth the company announced in late October that it has just signed another six new contracts with clients in California, Montana and Texas, then signed a partnership with a U.S. pharmacy network with patients in 10 states, and another partnership with a U.S. diabetes care company.

