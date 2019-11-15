Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund Series A Wins 2019 Lipper Fund Award From Refinitiv

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund Series A (“CCVMF”), managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd., has won the Lipper Fund Award from Refinitiv 2019 Canada.



“We are honoured to receive this award and are extremely grateful for the support of our investors and advisors. Thank you for the confidence you have placed in us to manage your hard-earned money. To our team at Caldwell, it is a pleasure and a privilege to work with such a competent and committed group of professionals. Thank you for your hard work and dedication”, said Brendan T.N. Caldwell, President & CEO of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

The CCVMF won for Best Fund Over Past 5 years in the Canadian Equity category, assessed against 69 other funds.

About Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based portfolio manager and investment fund manager that offers mutual fund and pooled fund products to Canadian investors.

For additional information regarding the CCVMF, please contact:



Richard Faiella

Senior Vice President

1-800-256-2441

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distribution and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. Lipper Leaders fund ratings do not constitute and are not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of any entity in any jurisdiction. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Lipper Leader ratings change monthly. Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, ©2019 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license. The Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund (”CCVMF”) in the Canadian Equity Category for the 5-year period (out of a total of 69 funds) ending July 31, 2019. Performance for CCVMF (Series A) for the period ended September 30, 2019 is: 7.1% (3 years) and 8.4% (5 years) with corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of 5 (3 years) and 5 (5 years).



