Why Uhive’s Token is More Trusted than Facebook’s Libra

Uhive's ultra-secure in-app token wallet Facebook's Libra is losing confidence fast

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why Uhive’s Token is More Trusted than Facebook’s LibraUhive’s status as a new entry into the social network fray actually bodes well for its accompanying digital currency – Uhive Token . Facebook recently announced Libra, a digital currency causing controversy due to the large user base Facebook has, and the potential nefarious uses of a single currency changing (billions of) hands across the globe. Uhive however, is a new and upcoming social media platform that is learning from Facebook’s Libra and the current situation it’s facing. Large financial platforms and e-commerce such as Visa, Mastercard, Stripe and eBay have recently backed away from Libra. Uhive’s advantage is that it’s an emerging social network, building a user-base around a digital currency instead of the other way around. This means businesses, and users within Uhive will take part in actively shaping the network and the way it uses and incorporates its token.Uhive has been built from the ground up with the incorporation of a digital currency for purchases on the network, making it a much safer option. Uhive affords the opportunity for people to learn as well as use a digital currency in a social media space safely. With a qualified team in place, Uhive will disrupt the very definition of social media as we know it.Uhive allows a user to explore 26 different interests in what is called the “Civilized World”. Connecting with like-minded individuals who share the same interest as the user, Uhive also allows for anonymous posting and allows a user to be who they truly want to be.Additionally, considering Uhive is powered by blockchain technology, it allows the user to make purchases, sales and trades all within the app. For example, if a user has a popular space in the top five interests, the space can be sold (or perhaps even rented) for Uhive tokens. In return, the Uhive tokens can be redeemed on exchanges for any digital or fiat currency.The Grey World (100% anonymous presence), opens up doors for relationships of all kinds, as well as opportunities for connections, exploration, self-identification and self-expression that’s currently not possible or practical on existing social media. The Grey World offers a platform for like-minded individuals to connect in a judgment free environment, safe from scrutiny. If users want to go on a virtual date, they can purchase flowers from a verified business on Uhive, and deliver them to him or her in the real world, completing the entire transaction from within the security of the app but adding a very real and personal touch to a very private interaction.



