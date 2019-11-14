Gazprom Neft implements the world’s best refining technologies at its Omsk Refinery

The Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery has taken delivery of 10 pieces of cutting-edge high-tech equipment for construction of a delayed coking unit. This new equipment is designed to produce components for automotive gasoline. Gazprom Neft’s investment in this project — which forms part of a programme to develop a delayed coking complex at the Omsk Refinery, including construction of a new facility, as well as reconstruction of the existing one — now stands at more than RUB50 billion. Construction is due for completion by 2021.

The use of cutting-edge technologies is making possible a four-fold increase in the production of a high-quality raw material used in the aluminium industry — petroleum coke. One of the key outcomes of implementing this project will be its environmental impact: the delayed coking complex’s total environmental impact will be halved, while production volumes will increase. The two-million-tonne-capacity future facility will, together with the plant’s other modernisation projects, take refining depth (the “conversion factor”) at the Omsk Refinery to 97 percent — among the best in the world.

«This project is of key importance in addressing the problem of increasing refining depth — an objective the Omsk Refinery has set as part of the second phase of modernisation. This complex will bring together processes currently undertaken at various facilities throughout the Omsk Refinery, improving energy efficiency and environmental friendliness in oil refining. The commissioning of the delayed coking unit will make it possible for the plant to achieve maximum production efficiency while increasing production of valuable petroleum coke, together with high-quality components for the production of motor fuels». Oleg Belyavsky General Director, Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery