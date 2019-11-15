Global $4.6Bn+ Precision Livestock Farming Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Increasing Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Technology in Developing Countries
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Livestock Farming Market by Functional Process (Climate Control, Water Usage, Feed Dosage, Weight Estimates, Animal Behaviour), Hardware (Camera, Milking Robots, Sensors, Microphones), Application, and Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global precision livestock farming market was valued at USD 2.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.61 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.22% from 2019 to 2024.
The major drivers for the precision livestock farming market are increasing consolidation of livestock farms, increasing herd size of dairy farms, increasing adoption of livestock farming robots and livestock monitoring devices, and increasing labor cost owing to shortage of skilled labor.
Precision livestock farming technology has the potential to transform the livestock sector, making traditional livestock farming activities more efficient and economical. Increasing global demand for dairy products, extended profitability and high yield, and minimum impact on the environment and climate change are fueling the growth of the precision livestock farming market. Also, government initiatives in the form of incentives in many countries are helping livestock farmers to adopt advanced technological tools to improve yield.
Key players operating in the precision livestock farming market are DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Farm Technology (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Antelliq (France), Dairy Master (Ireland), Afimilk (Israel), BouMatic (US), Fancom B.V. (Netherlands), Fullwood Paco Ltd. (UK), Waikato Milking System (New Zealand), HokoFarm-Group (Netherlands), Trioliet B.V (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), IceRobotics (UK), HID Global (US), Cainthus (Ireland), Connecterra (Netherlands), MiRobot (Israel), Farm Control (Portugal), Aleis Pty Ltd (Australia), Moocall (Ireland), and Cowlar (US). These players adopt various strategies, such as product developments, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions, to cater to customer demands.
The market for livestock identification & tracking technology estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market for livestock identification & tracking is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Key factors driving the growth of livestock identification & tracking devices include an increase in average herd size and number of dairy farms around the world, development of sensors which can gather a wide range of information, and demand for cost savings associated with livestock monitoring & management. The utilization of systems for weighing and identifying animals is already pronounced worldwide, and it is anticipated that systems for tracking animals, monitoring basic health-related factors such as body temperature and heart rate, and for assessing body conformation, will witness high growth rate in coming years.
The market for livestock behavior and health monitoring application to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024
The precision livestock farming market for livestock behavior and health monitoring application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is predominantly driven by the increasing adoption of hardware devices such as sensors, RFID tags & readers, and livestock collars for early detection of disease in livestock, management of the herd, and identification and tracking of livestock.
Precision livestock farming market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024
The increasing automation of livestock farm in countries such as Australia, Japan, China, and India is a major factor driving the precision livestock farming market in APAC. Population expansion in the region's developing countries is mounting pressure on the supplies of livestock products to become more efficient and productive, pushing the sales of livestock farming technology upward. Asia Pacific has a large number of cattle and a high population for consuming livestock products. The precision livestock farming market in Asia Pacific is in its initial stages and is expected to grow rapidly till 2024. The markets in India, Australia, China, and Japan collectively account for more than 60% of the Asia Pacific market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Market in Europe, By Technology and Country
4.3 Market, By Application
4.4 Market, By Offering
4.5 Geographic Analysis of Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of IoT and AI in Dairy Farms
5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for Optimization of Dairy Herds
5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Protein, Food Traceability, and Food Safety
5.2.1.4 Substantial Cost-Saving Associated With Livestock Monitoring Management
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment
5.2.2.2 Lack of Technological Awareness Among Dairy Farmers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Technology in Developing Countries
5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Dairy Farms
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations and High Trade Barriers
5.2.4.2 Environmental Concern and Global Warming
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Major Market Players in Market
6.3 Industry Trends
6.3.1 Advent of AI and Blockchain in Livestock to Influence Market Expansion
6.3.2 Milking Robots and Feeding Robots to Mitigate Labor Shortage
7 Precision Livestock Farming Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Robotics Component
7.2.2 RFID Tags & Readers
7.2.3 Sensors
7.2.3.1 Temperature Sensor
7.2.3.2 Accelerometer Sensor
7.2.3.3 Motion Sensor
7.2.3.4 Environmental Humidity Sensor
7.2.3.5 Others
7.2.4 Cameras
7.2.5 GPS
7.2.6 Others
7.3 Software
7.3.1 On-Cloud
7.3.2 On-Premise
7.4 Services
7.4.1 System Integration & Deployment
7.4.2 Managed Service
7.4.3 Maintenance and Support
8 Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Milking Robots
8.2.1 Single-Stall Unit
8.2.2 Multi stall Unit
8.2.3 Automated Milking Rotary
8.3 Precision Feeding Systems
8.4 Livestock Identification & Tracking
9 Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Milk Harvesting
9.3 Feeding Management
9.4 Livestock Behavior and Health Monitoring
9.5 Other Applications
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Americas
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 US
10.2.1.1.1 The US Accounted for the Largest Share of Market in North America
10.2.1.2 Canada
10.2.1.2.1 High Dairy Farm Operation Cost and Shortage of Skilled Farm Workers Driving Market in Canada
10.2.1.3 Mexico
10.2.1.3.1 Market in Mexico to Witness Highest CAGR in North America
10.2.2 South America
10.2.2.1 Brazil
10.2.2.1.1 Brazil Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in South America
10.2.2.2 Argentina
10.2.2.2.1 Market in Argentina to Witness Highest Growth in South America
10.2.2.3 Rest of South America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Germany Held Largest Share of Market in Europe
10.3.2 Netherland
10.3.2.1 Demand for Precision Livestock Farming Equipment in Netherland Increasing Owing to Shortage of Skilled Labor
10.3.3 UK
10.3.3.1 UK to Witness an Increasing Adoption of Precision Livestock Farming Technologies
10.3.4 France
10.3.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Precision Livestock Farming Equipment to Boost Productivity
10.3.5 Denmark
10.3.5.1 Market in Denmark Expected to Witness Higher Growth in Europe
10.3.6 Sweden
10.3.6.1 High Adoption of Livestock Technology in Sweden
10.3.7 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 China Accounted for Largest Market Share in Asia Pacific
10.4.1.2 Government Incentives and Investments in the Livestock Sector to Boost Market in China
10.4.2 Australia & New Zeland
10.4.2.1 Australia & New Zealand Accounted for Second Largest Market Share in Asia Pacific
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.3.1 Aging Workforce Creating Demand for Milking Robots in Japan
10.4.4 India
10.4.4.1 Market in India Expected to Witness Highest Growth in Asia Pacific
10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Rest of World
10.5.1 Africa
10.5.1.1 Weak Exchange Rate in African Countries and Low-Profit Margins are Major Challenges
10.5.2 Middle East
10.5.2.1 Increasing R&D Investments to Boost Adoption of Livestock Farming Robots
10.5.3 Others
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Market, 2018
11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
11.4.1 Visionary Leaders
11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.4.3 Innovators
11.4.4 Emerging Companies
11.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)
11.6 Business Strategies Excellence (25 Players)
11.7 Recent Developments
11.7.1 New Product Launches
11.7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Contracts
11.7.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Delaval (Subsidiary of Tetra Laval International, S.A.)
12.1.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.1.5 MnM View
12.1.2 Antelliq (Subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.)
12.1.3 GEA Farm Technology (GEA Group AG)
12.1.4 Afimilk Ltd.
12.1.5 Boumatic, LLC
12.1.6 Lely International N.V.
12.1.7 Dairymaster
12.1.8 Fancom B.V. (Subsidiary of CTB International Corp.)
12.1.9 Fullwood Packo. Ltd
12.1.10 Waikato Milking Systems LP
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Hokofarm Group
12.2.2 Trioliet B.V.
12.2.3 VDL Agrotech (VDL Groep)
12.2.4 Icerobotics
12.2.5 HID Global
12.3 Key Innovator
12.3.1 Cainthus
12.3.2 Connecterra
12.3.3 MI Robot Ltd.
12.3.4 Farm Control
12.3.5 Aleis Pty Ltd.
12.3.6 Moocall
12.3.7 Cowlar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfs3od
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.