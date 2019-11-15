Global $4.6Bn+ Precision Livestock Farming Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Increasing Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Technology in Developing Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Livestock Farming Market by Functional Process (Climate Control, Water Usage, Feed Dosage, Weight Estimates, Animal Behaviour), Hardware (Camera, Milking Robots, Sensors, Microphones), Application, and Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precision livestock farming market was valued at USD 2.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.61 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.22% from 2019 to 2024.



The major drivers for the precision livestock farming market are increasing consolidation of livestock farms, increasing herd size of dairy farms, increasing adoption of livestock farming robots and livestock monitoring devices, and increasing labor cost owing to shortage of skilled labor.

Precision livestock farming technology has the potential to transform the livestock sector, making traditional livestock farming activities more efficient and economical. Increasing global demand for dairy products, extended profitability and high yield, and minimum impact on the environment and climate change are fueling the growth of the precision livestock farming market. Also, government initiatives in the form of incentives in many countries are helping livestock farmers to adopt advanced technological tools to improve yield.



Key players operating in the precision livestock farming market are DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Farm Technology (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Antelliq (France), Dairy Master (Ireland), Afimilk (Israel), BouMatic (US), Fancom B.V. (Netherlands), Fullwood Paco Ltd. (UK), Waikato Milking System (New Zealand), HokoFarm-Group (Netherlands), Trioliet B.V (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), IceRobotics (UK), HID Global (US), Cainthus (Ireland), Connecterra (Netherlands), MiRobot (Israel), Farm Control (Portugal), Aleis Pty Ltd (Australia), Moocall (Ireland), and Cowlar (US). These players adopt various strategies, such as product developments, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions, to cater to customer demands.

The market for livestock identification & tracking technology estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for livestock identification & tracking is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Key factors driving the growth of livestock identification & tracking devices include an increase in average herd size and number of dairy farms around the world, development of sensors which can gather a wide range of information, and demand for cost savings associated with livestock monitoring & management. The utilization of systems for weighing and identifying animals is already pronounced worldwide, and it is anticipated that systems for tracking animals, monitoring basic health-related factors such as body temperature and heart rate, and for assessing body conformation, will witness high growth rate in coming years.



The market for livestock behavior and health monitoring application to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024



The precision livestock farming market for livestock behavior and health monitoring application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is predominantly driven by the increasing adoption of hardware devices such as sensors, RFID tags & readers, and livestock collars for early detection of disease in livestock, management of the herd, and identification and tracking of livestock.



Precision livestock farming market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024



The increasing automation of livestock farm in countries such as Australia, Japan, China, and India is a major factor driving the precision livestock farming market in APAC. Population expansion in the region's developing countries is mounting pressure on the supplies of livestock products to become more efficient and productive, pushing the sales of livestock farming technology upward. Asia Pacific has a large number of cattle and a high population for consuming livestock products. The precision livestock farming market in Asia Pacific is in its initial stages and is expected to grow rapidly till 2024. The markets in India, Australia, China, and Japan collectively account for more than 60% of the Asia Pacific market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market in Europe, By Technology and Country

4.3 Market, By Application

4.4 Market, By Offering

4.5 Geographic Analysis of Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of IoT and AI in Dairy Farms

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for Optimization of Dairy Herds

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Protein, Food Traceability, and Food Safety

5.2.1.4 Substantial Cost-Saving Associated With Livestock Monitoring Management

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment

5.2.2.2 Lack of Technological Awareness Among Dairy Farmers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Technology in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Dairy Farms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations and High Trade Barriers

5.2.4.2 Environmental Concern and Global Warming



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Major Market Players in Market

6.3 Industry Trends

6.3.1 Advent of AI and Blockchain in Livestock to Influence Market Expansion

6.3.2 Milking Robots and Feeding Robots to Mitigate Labor Shortage



7 Precision Livestock Farming Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Robotics Component

7.2.2 RFID Tags & Readers

7.2.3 Sensors

7.2.3.1 Temperature Sensor

7.2.3.2 Accelerometer Sensor

7.2.3.3 Motion Sensor

7.2.3.4 Environmental Humidity Sensor

7.2.3.5 Others

7.2.4 Cameras

7.2.5 GPS

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Software

7.3.1 On-Cloud

7.3.2 On-Premise

7.4 Services

7.4.1 System Integration & Deployment

7.4.2 Managed Service

7.4.3 Maintenance and Support



8 Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Milking Robots

8.2.1 Single-Stall Unit

8.2.2 Multi stall Unit

8.2.3 Automated Milking Rotary

8.3 Precision Feeding Systems

8.4 Livestock Identification & Tracking



9 Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Milk Harvesting

9.3 Feeding Management

9.4 Livestock Behavior and Health Monitoring

9.5 Other Applications



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.1.1 The US Accounted for the Largest Share of Market in North America

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.1.2.1 High Dairy Farm Operation Cost and Shortage of Skilled Farm Workers Driving Market in Canada

10.2.1.3 Mexico

10.2.1.3.1 Market in Mexico to Witness Highest CAGR in North America

10.2.2 South America

10.2.2.1 Brazil

10.2.2.1.1 Brazil Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in South America

10.2.2.2 Argentina

10.2.2.2.1 Market in Argentina to Witness Highest Growth in South America

10.2.2.3 Rest of South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Held Largest Share of Market in Europe

10.3.2 Netherland

10.3.2.1 Demand for Precision Livestock Farming Equipment in Netherland Increasing Owing to Shortage of Skilled Labor

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 UK to Witness an Increasing Adoption of Precision Livestock Farming Technologies

10.3.4 France

10.3.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Precision Livestock Farming Equipment to Boost Productivity

10.3.5 Denmark

10.3.5.1 Market in Denmark Expected to Witness Higher Growth in Europe

10.3.6 Sweden

10.3.6.1 High Adoption of Livestock Technology in Sweden

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Accounted for Largest Market Share in Asia Pacific

10.4.1.2 Government Incentives and Investments in the Livestock Sector to Boost Market in China

10.4.2 Australia & New Zeland

10.4.2.1 Australia & New Zealand Accounted for Second Largest Market Share in Asia Pacific

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Aging Workforce Creating Demand for Milking Robots in Japan

10.4.4 India

10.4.4.1 Market in India Expected to Witness Highest Growth in Asia Pacific

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of World

10.5.1 Africa

10.5.1.1 Weak Exchange Rate in African Countries and Low-Profit Margins are Major Challenges

10.5.2 Middle East

10.5.2.1 Increasing R&D Investments to Boost Adoption of Livestock Farming Robots

10.5.3 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Market, 2018

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

11.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

11.6 Business Strategies Excellence (25 Players)

11.7 Recent Developments

11.7.1 New Product Launches

11.7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Contracts

11.7.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Delaval (Subsidiary of Tetra Laval International, S.A.)

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1.5 MnM View

12.1.2 Antelliq (Subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.)

12.1.3 GEA Farm Technology (GEA Group AG)

12.1.4 Afimilk Ltd.

12.1.5 Boumatic, LLC

12.1.6 Lely International N.V.

12.1.7 Dairymaster

12.1.8 Fancom B.V. (Subsidiary of CTB International Corp.)

12.1.9 Fullwood Packo. Ltd

12.1.10 Waikato Milking Systems LP

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Hokofarm Group

12.2.2 Trioliet B.V.

12.2.3 VDL Agrotech (VDL Groep)

12.2.4 Icerobotics

12.2.5 HID Global

12.3 Key Innovator

12.3.1 Cainthus

12.3.2 Connecterra

12.3.3 MI Robot Ltd.

12.3.4 Farm Control

12.3.5 Aleis Pty Ltd.

12.3.6 Moocall

12.3.7 Cowlar



