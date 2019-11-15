Outlook on the World's $3.6B Automated Parking System Market, 2019 to 2027
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Parking System Market by Automation Level (Semi-Automated, Fully-Automated), End-User (Commercial, Residential, Mixed-use), System (Hardware, Software), Platform , Design Model, Parking Level, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automated Parking System Market is Estimated to be USD 1.3 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.1% to Reach a Market Size of USD 3.6 Billion by 2027.
The increasing number of vehicles and scarcity of land coupled with the need for low emission sustainable parking solution to boost the automated parking system market
The key advantage of an automated parking system is that it can significantly increase the capacity of the parking garage. High efficiency, maximum utilization of space, and reduced vehicle emission (CO2, NOx, and PM10) are some of the other advantages of an automated parking system. Owing to the above advantages, governments are increasingly investing in the development and construction of municipal and public automated parking garages.
Fully automated is the fastest-growing segment of the automated parking system market, by automation level
The choice of an automated parking system depends on many factors such as the available budget, location of the project, and application. High capacity systems tend to be fully automated, while low-capacity systems and low throughput systems are semi-automated. However, advantages such as more capacity and efficiency, reduced emission, and increased safety & convenience of fully automated parking system are expected to boost the market for fully automated parking system.
The payment and reservation of parking space can be done with the help of a mobile-based application. A fully automated parking system can feature palleted as well as a non-palleted system. As the non-palleted system has more efficiency and speed, the demand for this system is expected to grow at a rapid pace.
Residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the automated parking system market
The growth of residential buildings can be attributed to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income in emerging countries, government funding for housing projects, low-interest rates on housing loans, and growing demand for high-rise buildings. The demand for luxury residential buildings has also increased.
According to Christie's International Real Estate report, the growth in luxury residential sales was 11% in 2017. The demand for automated parking system is high in luxury residential buildings. The automated parking system can substantially decrease emission and increase the green footprint. As developers continue to focus on reducing emission by offering low emission sustainable homes, the demand for automated parking system is expected to increase in residential buildings.
Asia Oceania is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the automated parking system market
The region comprises more than 40% of the world's population and has some of the fastest-growing economies. Urbanization is on the rise in several countries across Asia. According to a United Nations database, around 2.5 billion people are expected to move to urban areas from 2018 to 2050, and 90% of urbanization is likely to happen in Asia and Africa. India, China, and Nigeria are expected to account for 35% of the projected growth of global urbanization during the same period.
Many cities in Asia Oceania region have already reached their saturation level, and any more infrastructural development is not possible. Hence, instead of focusing on infrastructure development, urban planning authorities are focusing on instrumenting smart solutions to derive real benefits from the existing infrastructure. Various smart city projects have been rolled out in the Asia Oceania region to uplift citizen services. These smart city projects address challenges related to infrastructure, transit, utilities, and connectivity. China, Japan, Singapore, and India are expected to witness high growth rates.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Industry Trends
7 Automated Parking System Market, By Automation Level
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Fully Automated
7.4 Semi-Automated
7.5 Key Primary Insights
8 Automated Parking System Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Residential
8.4 Commercial
8.5 Key Primary Insights
9 Automated Parking System Market, By System Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Hardware
9.4 Software
9.5 Key Primary Insights
10 Automated Parking System Market, By Design Model Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Hydraulic
10.4 Electro-Mechnical
10.5 Key Primary Insights
11 Automated Parking System Market, By Platform Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Methodology
11.3 Palleted
11.4 Non-Palleted
11.5 Key Primary Insights
12 Automated Parking System Market, By Number of Levels
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Research Methodology
12.3 Less Than Level 5
12.4 Level 5-Level 10
12.5 More Than Level 10
12.6 Key Primary Insights
13 Automated Parking System Market, By Type (Qualitative)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 AGV System
13.3 Crane System
13.4 Puzzle System
13.5 RGC System
13.6 Silo System
13.7 Tower Systems
14 Automated Parking System Market, By Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Asia Oceania
14.3 Europe
14.4 Middle East
14.5 North America
14.6 Rest of the World
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators
15.2.2 Innovators
15.2.3 Visionary Leaders
15.2.4 Emerging Companies
15.3 Market Ranking, 2018
15.4 Competitive Scenario
15.4.1 New Product Launches
15.4.2 Expansions and Investments
15.4.3 Acquisitions
15.4.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Players
16.1.1 Skyline Parking
16.1.2 Robotic Parking Systems Inc.
16.1.3 Unitronics
16.1.4 Dayang Parking Co. Ltd.
16.1.5 Klaus Multiparking Systems
16.1.6 Eito&Global Inc.
16.1.7 Fata Automation
16.1.8 Parkmatic
16.1.9 Parkplus
16.1.10 Citylift
16.1.11 Boomerang Systems Inc.
16.1.12 Automotion Parking Systems
16.2 Key Players from Other Regions
16.2.1 North America
16.2.1.1 Westfalia Parking
16.2.2 Europe
16.2.2.1 5by2
16.2.2.2 Katopark
16.2.2.3 Simmatec
16.2.2.4 Wohr
16.2.3 Asia-Pacific
16.2.3.1 IHI
16.2.3.2 Pari
16.2.3.4 Designa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w93bvz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.