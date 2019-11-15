TransUnion Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend of $0.075 per Share

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share for the third quarter 2019. The dividend will be payable on December 12, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 27, 2019.



TransUnion is a leading global risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses. Businesses embed its solutions into their process workflows to acquire new customers, assess consumer ability to pay for services, identify cross-selling opportunities, measure and manage debt portfolio risk, collect debt, verify consumer identities and investigate potential fraud. Consumers use its solutions to view their credit profiles and access analytical tools that help them understand and manage their personal information and take precautions against identity theft. www.transunion.com

