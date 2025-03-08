World Biofertilizers Market Report 2019-2025: $3.8B Opportunity Outlook with an Overview of the Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofertilizers Market by Form (Liquid, Carrier-Based), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Crop Type, Type (Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing, Potash Solubilizing & Mobilizing), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biofertilizers market is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019.



The growth of the biofertilizers market is driven by the growing organic food industry, initiatives by government agencies, and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture. Rising awareness of the hazards of chemical fertilizers is also accelerating market growth. However, environment and technological constraints along with poor infrastructure & high initial investment for biofertilizers manufacturing facilities, are hampering the market growth.

The biofertilizers market is a diversified and competitive market with players of different tier levels. Key companies in the biofertilizers market include Novozymes (Denmark), Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Argentina), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), T Stanes & Company Ltd (India), SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd (India), International Panaacea Limited (India), Symborg (Spain), Mapleton Agribiotech (Australia), and Kiwa Biotech (China).

The liquid biofertilizer segment in the biofertilizers market is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Liquid biofertilizer technology is considered as an alternative solution to the conventional form of carrier-based biofertilizers. Liquid biofertilizers are formulated specially and contain not only the desired microorganisms strains but also substances that can support the stability of the storage conditions of resting spores and cysts for longer shelf-life. Liquid fertilizers can be stored for two to three years without any special arrangements. They do not get contaminated and have greater immunity against native soil microbial population.



Liquid fertilizers have better tolerance limits for adverse conditions. The quality control protocols for liquid biofertilizers are easy and expeditious compared to carrier-based biofertilizers. These products are also convenient for biofertilizer manufacturers due to limited risks associated with inventory keeping for a longer period, which reduces the need for a year-long production process. Thus, these factors are propelling market growth.



Soil treatment segment held the maximum share, based on the mode of application, in the biofertilizers market.



Soil treatment is a method, in which certain bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms, such as algae and protozoa, are mixed with plowed soil or organic fertilizers to enrich the soil microbiome. When these helpful microorganisms are introduced in the soil, they help the plant to receive adequate nutrients, which are available in the soluble and absorbable form. In addition, these biofertilizers do not impact the soil fertility adversely but help to enhance it.



Liquid biofertilizer formulation is used mostly for soil treatment due to its convenience. The mixture can be sprinkled with water into the soil in rows at the time of sowing or irrigation - the dosage of these treatment methods changes with climatic conditions. For instance, in India, rhizobium strains are mostly used in legumes such as groundnuts, pulses, and soybeans, as they increase the crop yield by 10%-35% whereas phosphate solubilizers are used in all crops by soil application to enhance the crop yield up to 5%-30%. However, lack of awareness about seed treatment in rural areas of developing countries is also a key factor, which is influencing the adoption of soil treatment in the biofertilizers market.



Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers segment held the maximum share, based on type, in the biofertilizers market.



The nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers contain microorganisms such as Rhizobium, Actinobacteria, Azotobacter, and Azospirillum. They help in transforming nitrogen into organic compounds. Biological nitrogen fixation is one way of converting elemental nitrogen into a usable form for the plants. It is the reduction of nitrogen (N2) to ammonia (NH3). Thus, increasing awareness of water pollution and nitrate emissions is driving the need for alternative sustainable sources such as nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers.



Among all the microorganisms, Rhizobium is used widely due to its efficiency in nitrogen fixation. Rhizobium is a symbiotic, nitrogen-fixing bacterium, which integrates atmospheric nitrogen with the root nodules of crops. This bacteria doesn't have an unpleasant odor as well has no foam formation with pH range from 6.8-7.5.



High growth is projected to be witnessed in the North America biofertilizers market during the forecast period.



North America held a majority share of the global biofertilizers industry in 2018. This is due to the rising demand for organic products, high acceptance of biofertilizers as well as high adoption of advanced irrigation systems such as drip & sprinkler irrigation. Industrialization and urbanization have resulted in the decline in agricultural as well as arable land in North America. Due to the rampant use of chemical fertilizers, the fertility of the soil is declining. The farmers in this region are highly skilled in terms of knowledge and machinery. Thus, to maintain soil fertility as well as the yield of crops, farmers are opting for organic manure and biofertilizers.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in this Market

4.2 Biofertilizers Market, By Form

4.3 North America: Biofertilizers Market, By Crop Type & Country

4.4 Market, By Type

4.5 Market, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators Influencing the Biofertilizers Market

5.2.1 Population Growth and Diversified Food Demand

5.2.2 Increase in Organic Farm Area

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growth in the Organic Food Industry

5.3.1.2 Initiatives By Government Agencies and Increasing Awareness About the Need for Sustainability in Modern Agriculture

5.3.1.3 Hazards of Using Chemical Fertilizers

5.3.1.4 Increase in the Usage of Biofertilizers in Ranches and Private Farms

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Environmental and Technological Constraints

5.3.2.2 Poor Infrastructure & High Initial Investment

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 New Target Markets: Asia-Pacific & Africa

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness & Low Adoption Rate of Biofertilizers

5.3.4.2 Supply of Counterfeit and Less-Effective Products

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 Italy

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Taiwan

5.4.3.4 Thailand

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Vietnam

5.4.3.7 Philippines

5.4.3.8 Bhutan

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.5 RoW

5.5 Patent Analysis



6 Biofertilizers Market, By Mode of Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Soil Treatment

6.2.1 Increase in Awareness and Easier Application of Biofertilizers to Fuel the Demand for Soil Treatment Among Farmers

6.3 Seed Treatment

6.3.1 Low Labor Costs Associated With Seed Treatment

6.4 Others



7 Biofertilizers Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid Biofertilizers

7.2.1 Longer Shelf-Life Compared to That of Carrier-Based Biofertilizers

7.3 Carrier-Based Biofertilizers

7.3.1 Rise in Demand for Pelleted Potash Mobilizing Biofertilizers



8 Biofertilizers Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers

8.2.1 Increasing Awareness About Nitrate Emissions and the Resulting Water Hypoxia Drives Its Adoption

8.3 Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing Biofertilizers

8.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Sugarcane, Fruits, and Vegetables

8.4 Potash Solubilizing & Mobilizing Biofertilizers

8.4.1 Higher Adoption of Carrier-Based Potash Solubilizing Biofertilizers for Better Productivity

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Increase in Adoption of Zinc and Sulfur Solubilizers Among Sugarcane Producers



9 Biofertilizers Market, By Crop Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cereals & Grains

9.2.1 Growth in Adoption of Associative Symbiotic and Free-Living Bacteria for Cereal Crops Such as Rice and Corn

9.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

9.3.1 Rise in Usage of Soybean as Feed Is, in Turn, Increasing the Consumption of Biofertilizers

9.4 Fruits & Vegetables

9.4.1 Increase in Trend of Organic Fruits & Vegetables Due to Changing Lifestyles

9.5 Other Crops

9.5.1 Growth in Adoption of Biofertilizers Among Sugarcane Plantation Owners



10 Biofertilizers Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Strengthening the Supply Channels of Organic Products for the Feed and Food Industries to Be A Key Factor for the Growth in Demand for Biofertilizers

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 The Rise in Organic Farmlands is Projected to Encourage Biofertilizer Manufacturers to Increase their Production Capacity

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 The Rise in Exports of Fruits & Vegetables to the US is Projected to Increase the Adoption of Biofertilizers Among Small Organic Producers

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany, an Early Adopter of Eu Agricultural Standards and Policies, Would Drive the Market Growth of Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Need for Rise in Sustainable Crop Production has Encouraged Farmers to Opt for Organic Practices

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.3.1 Government Initiatives to Provide Financial Support to Farmers

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.4.1 Increase in Research & Development to Provide Innovative Products

10.3.5 UK

10.3.5.1 Greater Awareness About the Need for Sustainable Farming Practices Across the Food and Feed Value Chains

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Greater Focus to Increase the Production Capacity of Biofertilizers Among Agri-Input Players

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.3.7.1 Increase in the Use of Biofertilizer Products in Ukraine and Scandinavian Countries

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 The Increasing Trend of Utilizing Biofertilizers for High-Quality Rice Production

10.4.2 Australia

10.4.2.1 Growth in the Number of Collaborative Research Projects to Encourage the Production of Innovative Products

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Stronger Emphasis on Rice Production Using Both Traditional and Modern Practices is Projected to Drive the Demand for Biofertilizers

10.4.4 India

10.4.4.1 Deeper Market Penetration at the District Level With the Growing Number of Biofertilizer Manufacturers in the Country to Impact Market Growth

10.4.5 Vietnam

10.4.5.1 Increase in Government Initiatives to Support Exports is A Major Reason Driving the Market Growth

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4.6.1 Export of Organic Fruits & Vegetables and Increase in Sustainable Rice Cultivation Practices are Factors Projected to Drive the Biofertilizers Market

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Increase in Exports and Research Activities are A Significant Boost for the Biofertilizers Market

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.2.1 Increase in the Exports of Exotic Fruits & Vegetables Would Influence the Biofertilizers Market

10.5.3 Argentina

10.5.3.1 High Market Penetration in the Country With the Help of Local Companies

10.5.4 Others in RoW

10.5.4.1 Greater Support From Government and Charitable Organizations



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Expansions & Investments

11.5.2 Acquisitions

11.5.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.5.4 New Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Novozymes A/S

12.2 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

12.3 Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

12.4 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

12.5 T. Stanes & Company Limited

12.6 National Fertilizers Limited

12.7 Madras Fertilizers Limited

12.8 International Panaacea Limited

12.9 Lallemand Inc.

12.10 KAN Biosys

12.11 Kiwa Bio-Tech

12.12 Symborg

12.13 SOM Phytopharma India Limited

12.14 Mapleton Agri Biotech



