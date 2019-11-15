Laser Hair Removal Market Impressive Growth Solta Medical; Cynosure LLC; Lumenis; Venus Concept; CANDELA CORPORATION; Alma Lasers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser hair removal is the process of hair removal by means of exposure to pulses of laser light that destroy the hair follicle. It had been performed experimentally for about twenty years before becoming commercially available in 1995 and 1996.



Succinct Description of the Market:

Global Laser Hair Removal Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness and preference amongst individuals globally to maintain an enhanced level of aesthetic appearance.

Laser hair removal is the procedure of shortening and elimination of unwanted hair from the patient’s body by exposing to the laser light. This procedure involves the usage of laser machine/equipment that exposes a certain area of the patient body to laser light wherever it is required and removes any hair follicle from that particular area.

Few of the leading organizations' names are listed here-

Solta Medical;

Cynosure LLC;

Lumenis;

Venus Concept;

CANDELA CORPORATION;

Alma Lasers;

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd.;

LUTRONIC;

Sciton, Inc.;

Cutera;

El.En. S.p.A.;

Lynton Lasers

SharpLight Technologies Inc among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Alma Lasers announced the launch of their new hair removal platform. “Soprano Titanium” which offers the major benefits required in any laser hair removal procedure, including ‘speed’, ‘efficacy’ and ‘comfort’. The various features offered with the platform enable two sequential applications simplification and shortening of hair

In October 2018, Lumenis announced the launch of “SPLENDOR X”, designed with unique “BLEND X” technology for highly efficient and effective hair removal procedures and other skin solutions. The solid state laser system was exhibited at the “2018 American Society of Dermatological Surgery – ASDS” held in Phoenix, Arizona, United States from October 11-14th, 2018. This new addition to their hair removal product offerings will help the users to customize according to their own requirements and needs for all kinds of skin and hair type

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Laser Hair Removal Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Laser Type (Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser, Alexandrite Laser),

(Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser, Alexandrite Laser), Type (Multiple Standard Wavelengths, Specific Standard Wavelengths),

(Multiple Standard Wavelengths, Specific Standard Wavelengths), End-Use (Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Home Use)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Various technological innovations and advancements in the market resulting in better range of products and services relating to aesthetic lasersis expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased levels of disposable income of individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing rate of demand for home-based laser hair removal devices is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of alternative enhanced beauty treatment solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Vulnerable nature of supply of materials for laser treatments is expected to restrict the growth of the market

