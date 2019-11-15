Outlook on the World's $98.3B Machine Tools Market, 2019 to 2027: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Machine Tools Market by Product Type (Milling Machines, Drilling Machines, Turning Machines, Grinding Machines, Electrical Discharge Machines), Automation Type, Industry Segment, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global machine tools market is projected to grow from USD 77 billion in 2019 to USD 98.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecasted period.

Major driving factors for the growth of the machine tool industry are the increasing investments in process automation, high growth in vehicle production, and the growing demand for high precision fabricated components and products.



Milling machines segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period



Milling machine segments is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to their wide use in metal cutting applications across several industries. The promising expansion of the metalworking industry and a notable rise in facilities globally have boosted the demand for the milling machines. These machines can also be used for performing multiple cuts simultaneously using multiple cutters. These advantages make milling machines ideal for machining metal parts.



Direct Sales segment is projected to be the fastest-growing sales channel during the forecast period



Direct sales involves selling directly to consumers away from a static commercial or physical location. Sales representatives are the face of the company, and they work close to the target markets. Customers buy the machines by seeing the demo of the prototype. The major advantage in this type of selling is that there are no revenues that need to be shared with the reseller or channel partner. There is little or no dependency for the machine tool manufacturers over the sales process.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for machine tools, followed by Europe



The market in the Asia Pacific region will be mostly dominated by China. This is mainly due to the demand for durable goods, large amounts of vehicle production, investments in aerospace and defense products, etc. A large portion of the conventional machine tools will get replaced with CNC machines in developing countries like India and China adding new market gains.



Japan is the world's fourth-largest national market for machine tools. The demand for the machine tools is expected to rebound with the release of new and advanced products ranges from top manufacturers. Machine tools manufacturers in Japan are expected to build new plants and upgrade existing factory setup because of the growing sales opportunities - both domestic and international.



Indian machine tool industry is working towards developing new technologies to bridge the existing technology gap. Indian manufacturers are adopting strategies such as investments in R&D, acquisitions, and collaboration with key players to produce high-end machines.

Competitive Landscape



The machine tools market is dominated by a few global players. The key players in the market are Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd. (Japan), AMADA Pvt. Ltd. (Japan), Makino (Japan), JTKET Corporation (Japan), Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), Komatsu NTC Ltd. (Japan), OKUMA Corporation (Japan), Hyundai WIA (South Korea), Schuler AG (Germany), Chiron Group SE (Germany), MAG IAS GmbH (Germany), GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Haas Automation Inc. (USA), Gleason Corporation (USA), Spinner Machine Tools (Germany), Dalian Machine Tools Group Corporation (China), Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan), DMG MORI (Germany), Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. (India), Ace Micromatic Group (India).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the global machine tools market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies adopted by the key players.



