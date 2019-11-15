BioElectronics Announces New Management Team

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, MD, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL), www.bielcorp.com , is pleased to announce that after seeking legal counsel a Board of Directors and Company officers have been appointed/re-affirmed. These changes follow the unexpected passing of the Company’s founder, President and CEO Mr. Andrew Whelan, in October 2019.



Pursuant to Section 2 of Article III of BioElectronics Corporation's Bylaws, and as a prior requirement that the Board of Directors shall constitute three (3) directors, the individuals identified below have been appointed as a Director of the Corporation, each to hold such position:

Patricia A. Whelan: Chairman of the Board

Keith E. Nalepka: Executive Member

Kelly A. Whelan: Executive Member

Further, pursuant to Section 1 and Section 9 of Article V of the Corporation's bylaws adopted on February 27, 2001 the Board of Directors has appointed the individuals identified below to the office opposite his/her name, each to hold such office until the next annual meeting of the Board and until his/her successor is elected and qualified, or until his/her earlier death, resignation or removal:

John R. Martinez: Secretary; Vice President, Engineering

Keith E. Nalepka: Vice President, Sales

Kelly A. Whelan: Treasurer; President; Chief Executive Officer

Patricia A. Whelan: Chairman of the Board

Additionally, the individuals below have been engaged as consultants in a capacity opposite his/her name:

Richard Staelin, Ph.D.: Marketing, Clinical and Statistical Research

Kenneth J. McLeod, Ph.D.: Clinical and Engineering Research

Mr. Nalepka has more than 18 years of experience in the retail sales industry, both with large multi-million dollar brands and startups. Keith has long term relationships with retail buyers, corporate partners and key customers. He also worked to develop international distribution in Europe and the Middle East and South East Asia. Keith will continue to lead the Sales and Marketing efforts at BioElectronics. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland and spent several years with the Texas Rangers playing professional baseball. Keith also completed a Harvard Executive Management certificate program and was a Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Innovate Scholar winner selected by the National Science Foundation. "I am incredibly excited to join the Board and assist in guiding the overall direction and strategy of the business. We have reached a great transition point and are now poised to reap the benefits of closed international and domestic deals. We look forward to achieving additional FDA clearances and the final resolution of some regulatory roadblocks that have affected sales through the third quarter. I look forward to continuing to work with the great team of people at BioElectronics,” Mr. Nalepka stated.

Kelly Whelan has a degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland, University College and earned a certified public accountant's license in 2001. Ms. Whelan has spent the last 14 years as an independent consultant providing accounting, marketing and general business services. Prior to this she served as the Controller of Belfort Furniture, a northern Virginia based retailer that had sales of approximately 40 million dollars annually during her tenure. Ms. Whelan has also held various positions in accounting in the construction industry. "I am pleased to be leading the team at BioElectronics Corporation, to bring my late father's vision for the Company to fruition. We are moving forward in a swift but methodical manner. The focus of the Company is to quickly close good, solid deals and increase shareholder value,” Ms. Whelan said.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, please visit www.tryactipatch.com.

Contact: Paul Knopick pknopick@eandecommunications.com 940.262.3584



