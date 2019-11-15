PC-as-a-Service (PCaaS) Market Report 2019: World Market to Register a CAGR of 54.9%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Enterprise Type (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, BFSI, Government), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for PCaaS is currently in the growth phase and is expected to grow further in the near future. In terms of value, it is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2018 to USD 141.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 54.9% during the forecast period.



Inclination toward OPEX model rather than CAPEX model is expected to drive the overall growth of PC as a Service market

The PC as a Service (PCaaS) market is currently in the growth phase and is expected to grow tremendously in the near future. Factors such inclination of businesses toward the OPEX model rather than the CAPEX model; superior benefits offered by PCaaS business model; and additional advantages of the PCaaS model, such as flexibility and scalability, are driving the market towards high growth. The restraining factor for PCaaS is lack of product differentiation.

Services segment to hold the largest share of PCaaS market during the forecast period

The PCaaS agreement includes a variety of support and maintenance services. The PCaaS service suite consists of a collection of PC lifecycle services, which include installation, deployment and integration, asset recovery services, and repair and maintenance services as per the end-user requirements. These services offered are flexible since they can be tailored and customized. Many PC OEMs are offering direct services as per the contract. Also, there are managed service providers, and value-added resellers (VARs) who have been partnering with different hardware manufacturers, and software vendors, and provide complete PCaaS solutions under their brand names.

Large enterprises to grow at a higher CAGR, during the forecast period

Organizations with more than 500 employees are considered as large enterprises. Reduction in IT support and procurement workload, the option to acquire the latest technology faster, and reduction in the cost of PC deployment are the major reasons why large enterprises are opting PCaaS. Large enterprises have a huge network of IT devices. Moreover, maintenance of these devices has a lot of costs associated with it; many IT departments also lack the expertise to assess the latest workplace solutions for availability, scalability, security, and other organization-specific compliances. PCaaS offers the maintenance of hardware, software, and other related services at a fixed monthly price helping large organizations to save costs.

The PCaaS market in North America to hold the largest share during the forecast period

North America contributes significantly to the PCaaS market, and the market is expected to witness a higher growth rate in this region during the forecast period. North America has always been at the forefront of adopting new and innovative technologies, such as PCaaS solutions. The market in this region provides a suitable environment in terms of government regulations and compliance, for start-ups and SMEs. This region is home to some of the major PCaaS providers such as HP, Dell, Microsoft, and CompuCom. The service providers, ranging from small businesses to multinational companies, in this region, have extensive expertise in managing the IT infrastructure and maintaining the operations. The high demand for PCs in various industries is a dominant driving force substantiating the market growth in the region.

Lenovo (Hong Kong), Hewlett-Packard (HP) (US), Dell Technologies (US), CompuCom Systems (US), Microsoft (US), Bizbang (US), StarHub (Singapore), Telia (Sweden), Arrow Electronics (US), and SHI International (US) are key players offering PCaaS solution. Softcat (England), Computer System Australia (CSA) (Australia), PC Connection (US), Hemmersbach (Germany), Atea Global Services (Norway), SYNNEX Corporation (US), Zones (US), Innova Technology Services (UK), and CHG-MERIDIAN (Germany) are a few of the other important players.

Whereas, Utopic Software (US), Intel Corporation (US), XMA LTD (England), Capgemini (France), RAM-Tech PC Solutions (US), Computacentre (UK), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan) are key innovators operating in this space.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Growth of PC as A Service Market

4.2 Global PCaaS Market, By Offering

4.3 Global PCaaS Market, By Enterprise Type

4.4 Global PCaaS Market, By Vertical

4.5 Global PCaaS Market, By Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Inclination Toward Opex Model Rather Than Capex Model

5.2.1.2 Superior Benefits of PCaaS Business Model

5.2.1.3 Additional Advantages of PCaaS Model Such as Flexibility and Scalability

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Absence of Awareness in Field of PCaaS in Developing Countries

5.2.2.2 Lack of Product Differentiation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Probability of Adoption of PCaaS By Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.2.3.2 Potential Demand for PCaaS in Untapped Regions - APAC and RoW

5.2.3.3 Increase in Revenue of MSPS By Offering PCaaS Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security and Data Protection Risks in BFSI

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Solution Providers

6.2.2 Managed Service Providers

6.2.3 End Users

6.3 Industry Trends

6.3.1 Rising Trend of OEMS Becoming Multibrand Hardware Providers

6.3.2 Growing Number of Managed Service Providers

7 PCaaS Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Desktops

7.2.2 Laptops, Notebooks, and Tablets

7.3 Software

7.4 Services

8 PCaaS Market, By Enterprise Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

8.3 Large Enterprises

9 PCaaS Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IT & Telecommunications

9.3 Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.4 Education

9.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.6 Government

9.7 Other (Retail and Manufacturing)

10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada and Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 China

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Player Ranking Analysis: PCaaS Market

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Contracts, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

11.4.3 Expansions and Investments

11.4.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Lenovo

12.2.1.1 Business Overview

12.2.1.2 Products and Solutions Offered

12.2.1.3 Recent Developments

12.2.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2.2 Hewlett-Packard Company

12.2.3 Dell Technologies

12.2.4 Compucom Systems (Office Depot)

12.2.5 Microsoft

12.2.6 Service IT Direct (Bizbang)

12.2.7 Starhub

12.2.8 Telia

12.2.9 Arrow Electronics

12.2.10 SHI International Corp.

12.3 Other Important Players

12.3.1 Softcat

12.3.2 Computer System Australia (CSA)

12.3.3 PC Connection

12.3.4 Hemmersbach

12.3.5 Atea Global Services (Atea Group)

12.3.6 Synnex Corporation

12.3.7 Zones

12.3.8 Chg-Meridian

12.3.9 Innova Technology Services

12.4 Key Innovators

12.4.1 Utopic Software

12.4.2 Intel Corporation

12.4.3 XMA Ltd.

12.4.4 Capgemini

12.4.5 Ram-Tech PC Solutions

12.4.6 Panasonic Corporation

12.4.7 Computacentre

