PC-as-a-Service (PCaaS) Market Report 2019: World Market to Register a CAGR of 54.9%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Enterprise Type (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, BFSI, Government), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for PCaaS is currently in the growth phase and is expected to grow further in the near future. In terms of value, it is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2018 to USD 141.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 54.9% during the forecast period.
Inclination toward OPEX model rather than CAPEX model is expected to drive the overall growth of PC as a Service market
The PC as a Service (PCaaS) market is currently in the growth phase and is expected to grow tremendously in the near future. Factors such inclination of businesses toward the OPEX model rather than the CAPEX model; superior benefits offered by PCaaS business model; and additional advantages of the PCaaS model, such as flexibility and scalability, are driving the market towards high growth. The restraining factor for PCaaS is lack of product differentiation.
Services segment to hold the largest share of PCaaS market during the forecast period
The PCaaS agreement includes a variety of support and maintenance services. The PCaaS service suite consists of a collection of PC lifecycle services, which include installation, deployment and integration, asset recovery services, and repair and maintenance services as per the end-user requirements. These services offered are flexible since they can be tailored and customized. Many PC OEMs are offering direct services as per the contract. Also, there are managed service providers, and value-added resellers (VARs) who have been partnering with different hardware manufacturers, and software vendors, and provide complete PCaaS solutions under their brand names.
Large enterprises to grow at a higher CAGR, during the forecast period
Organizations with more than 500 employees are considered as large enterprises. Reduction in IT support and procurement workload, the option to acquire the latest technology faster, and reduction in the cost of PC deployment are the major reasons why large enterprises are opting PCaaS. Large enterprises have a huge network of IT devices. Moreover, maintenance of these devices has a lot of costs associated with it; many IT departments also lack the expertise to assess the latest workplace solutions for availability, scalability, security, and other organization-specific compliances. PCaaS offers the maintenance of hardware, software, and other related services at a fixed monthly price helping large organizations to save costs.
The PCaaS market in North America to hold the largest share during the forecast period
North America contributes significantly to the PCaaS market, and the market is expected to witness a higher growth rate in this region during the forecast period. North America has always been at the forefront of adopting new and innovative technologies, such as PCaaS solutions. The market in this region provides a suitable environment in terms of government regulations and compliance, for start-ups and SMEs. This region is home to some of the major PCaaS providers such as HP, Dell, Microsoft, and CompuCom. The service providers, ranging from small businesses to multinational companies, in this region, have extensive expertise in managing the IT infrastructure and maintaining the operations. The high demand for PCs in various industries is a dominant driving force substantiating the market growth in the region.
Lenovo (Hong Kong), Hewlett-Packard (HP) (US), Dell Technologies (US), CompuCom Systems (US), Microsoft (US), Bizbang (US), StarHub (Singapore), Telia (Sweden), Arrow Electronics (US), and SHI International (US) are key players offering PCaaS solution. Softcat (England), Computer System Australia (CSA) (Australia), PC Connection (US), Hemmersbach (Germany), Atea Global Services (Norway), SYNNEX Corporation (US), Zones (US), Innova Technology Services (UK), and CHG-MERIDIAN (Germany) are a few of the other important players.
Whereas, Utopic Software (US), Intel Corporation (US), XMA LTD (England), Capgemini (France), RAM-Tech PC Solutions (US), Computacentre (UK), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan) are key innovators operating in this space.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Growth of PC as A Service Market
4.2 Global PCaaS Market, By Offering
4.3 Global PCaaS Market, By Enterprise Type
4.4 Global PCaaS Market, By Vertical
4.5 Global PCaaS Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Inclination Toward Opex Model Rather Than Capex Model
5.2.1.2 Superior Benefits of PCaaS Business Model
5.2.1.3 Additional Advantages of PCaaS Model Such as Flexibility and Scalability
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Absence of Awareness in Field of PCaaS in Developing Countries
5.2.2.2 Lack of Product Differentiation
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Probability of Adoption of PCaaS By Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
5.2.3.2 Potential Demand for PCaaS in Untapped Regions - APAC and RoW
5.2.3.3 Increase in Revenue of MSPS By Offering PCaaS Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Security and Data Protection Risks in BFSI
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Solution Providers
6.2.2 Managed Service Providers
6.2.3 End Users
6.3 Industry Trends
6.3.1 Rising Trend of OEMS Becoming Multibrand Hardware Providers
6.3.2 Growing Number of Managed Service Providers
7 PCaaS Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Desktops
7.2.2 Laptops, Notebooks, and Tablets
7.3 Software
7.4 Services
8 PCaaS Market, By Enterprise Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 PCaaS Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 IT & Telecommunications
9.3 Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.4 Education
9.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
9.6 Government
9.7 Other (Retail and Manufacturing)
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada and Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 Germany
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 APAC
10.4.1 Australia & New Zealand
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 China
10.4.5 Rest of APAC
10.5 Rest of the World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Player Ranking Analysis: PCaaS Market
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.3 Innovators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.4.1 Product Launches and Developments
11.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Contracts, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations
11.4.3 Expansions and Investments
11.4.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Lenovo
12.2.1.1 Business Overview
12.2.1.2 Products and Solutions Offered
12.2.1.3 Recent Developments
12.2.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.2 Hewlett-Packard Company
12.2.3 Dell Technologies
12.2.4 Compucom Systems (Office Depot)
12.2.5 Microsoft
12.2.6 Service IT Direct (Bizbang)
12.2.7 Starhub
12.2.8 Telia
12.2.9 Arrow Electronics
12.2.10 SHI International Corp.
12.3 Other Important Players
12.3.1 Softcat
12.3.2 Computer System Australia (CSA)
12.3.3 PC Connection
12.3.4 Hemmersbach
12.3.5 Atea Global Services (Atea Group)
12.3.6 Synnex Corporation
12.3.7 Zones
12.3.8 Chg-Meridian
12.3.9 Innova Technology Services
12.4 Key Innovators
12.4.1 Utopic Software
12.4.2 Intel Corporation
12.4.3 XMA Ltd.
12.4.4 Capgemini
12.4.5 Ram-Tech PC Solutions
12.4.6 Panasonic Corporation
12.4.7 Computacentre
