UnitedSiC Cascode JFET 650V Family - 2019 Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Component Selling Price & Comparison Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UnitedSiC Cascode JFET 650V Family" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • This report provides a detailed manufacturing cost analysis of the JFET, the MOSFET and the package as well as the estimated selling price of each one of the five cascode components.
  • Finally, this report compares the technological, physical parameters as well as the production cost and price of the Cascode JFET family's devices.
  • A technology and cost comparison with a SiC MOSFET, with similar electrical performance, is also included.

The silicon carbide (SiC) power market is taking off and its value will approach US$2 billion by 2024.

The reason is that SiC-based device penetration is expanding in different applications. Taking advantage of this growing market, UnitedSiC, announced a strategic investment and long-term supply agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) in March 2019.

UnitedSiC offers a large portfolio of SiC devices, mainly with its unique cascode co-pack configuration.

In this design, a Silicon MOSFET is combined with a SiC JFET in one package.

UnitedSiC offers two types of cascodes: UJ3C for ease of use when upgrading from a silicon device and UF3C for high-performance designs with faster switching. Moreover, it proposes the latest solution in die assembling; the silver sintering.

In this report, the author presents a deep technology analysis of the 650V cascode family: five components are analysed across the UJ3C and UF3C series, assembled in two different types of packages; with and without silver sintering.

Detailed optical pictures, scanning electron microscope cross-section, and energy-dispersive X-ray analyses are included to reveal UnitedSiC's technical choices at the microscopic level of the die designs.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

  • Executive Summary, Reverse Costing Methodology
  • Glossary
  • SiC Power Device Market

2. Company Profile

  • UnitedSiC Profile, Portfolio and Technology

3. Physical Analysis

  • Summary of the Physical Analysis
  • UF3C065030K3S
  • UF3C065030T3S
  • UJ3C065030K3S
  • UJ3C065080K3S
  • UJ3C065080B3

4. For Each

  • Package Analysis
  • Package opening
  • Package cross-section
  • SiC JFET Die
  • JFET die view and dimensions
  • JFET die process and cross-section
  • Si MOSFET Die
  • MOSFET die view and dimensions
  • MOSFET die process and cross-Section

5. Manufacturing Process

  • JFET Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit
  • MOSFET Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit
  • Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit

6. Cost Analysis

  • Overview of the Cost Analysis, Yield Explanations and Hypotheses
  • JFET Die
  • JFET front-end cost
  • JFET die probe test, thinning and dicing
  • JFET wafer and die cost
  • MOSFET die
  • MOSFET front-end cost
  • MOSFET die probe test, thinning and dicing
  • MOSFET wafer and die cost
  • Complete Device
  • Packaging cost
  • Final test cost
  • Component cost

7. Selling Price

  • Estimation of Selling Price

8. Price Analysis

  • Comparison of the Different Devices
  • Comparison with SiC MOSFET with Similar Electrical Performance

