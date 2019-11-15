UnitedSiC Cascode JFET 650V Family - 2019 Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Component Selling Price & Comparison Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UnitedSiC Cascode JFET 650V Family" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed manufacturing cost analysis of the JFET, the MOSFET and the package as well as the estimated selling price of each one of the five cascode components.

Finally, this report compares the technological, physical parameters as well as the production cost and price of the Cascode JFET family's devices.

A technology and cost comparison with a SiC MOSFET, with similar electrical performance, is also included.

The silicon carbide (SiC) power market is taking off and its value will approach US$2 billion by 2024.

The reason is that SiC-based device penetration is expanding in different applications. Taking advantage of this growing market, UnitedSiC, announced a strategic investment and long-term supply agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) in March 2019.



UnitedSiC offers a large portfolio of SiC devices, mainly with its unique cascode co-pack configuration.



In this design, a Silicon MOSFET is combined with a SiC JFET in one package.



UnitedSiC offers two types of cascodes: UJ3C for ease of use when upgrading from a silicon device and UF3C for high-performance designs with faster switching. Moreover, it proposes the latest solution in die assembling; the silver sintering.



In this report, the author presents a deep technology analysis of the 650V cascode family: five components are analysed across the UJ3C and UF3C series, assembled in two different types of packages; with and without silver sintering.



Detailed optical pictures, scanning electron microscope cross-section, and energy-dispersive X-ray analyses are included to reveal UnitedSiC's technical choices at the microscopic level of the die designs.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

Executive Summary, Reverse Costing Methodology

Glossary

SiC Power Device Market

2. Company Profile

UnitedSiC Profile, Portfolio and Technology

3. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

UF3C065030K3S

UF3C065030T3S

UJ3C065030K3S

UJ3C065080K3S

UJ3C065080B3

4. For Each

Package Analysis

Package opening

Package cross-section

SiC JFET Die

JFET die view and dimensions

JFET die process and cross-section

Si MOSFET Die

MOSFET die view and dimensions

MOSFET die process and cross-Section

5. Manufacturing Process

JFET Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

MOSFET Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit

6. Cost Analysis

Overview of the Cost Analysis, Yield Explanations and Hypotheses

JFET Die

JFET front-end cost

JFET die probe test, thinning and dicing

JFET wafer and die cost

MOSFET die

MOSFET front-end cost

MOSFET die probe test, thinning and dicing

MOSFET wafer and die cost

Complete Device

Packaging cost

Final test cost

Component cost

7. Selling Price

Estimation of Selling Price

8. Price Analysis

Comparison of the Different Devices

Comparison with SiC MOSFET with Similar Electrical Performance

