UnitedSiC Cascode JFET 650V Family - 2019 Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Component Selling Price & Comparison Report

- This report provides a detailed manufacturing cost analysis of the JFET, the MOSFET and the package as well as the estimated selling price of each one of the five cascode components.
- Finally, this report compares the technological, physical parameters as well as the production cost and price of the Cascode JFET family's devices.
- A technology and cost comparison with a SiC MOSFET, with similar electrical performance, is also included.
The silicon carbide (SiC) power market is taking off and its value will approach US$2 billion by 2024.
The reason is that SiC-based device penetration is expanding in different applications. Taking advantage of this growing market, UnitedSiC, announced a strategic investment and long-term supply agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) in March 2019.
UnitedSiC offers a large portfolio of SiC devices, mainly with its unique cascode co-pack configuration.
In this design, a Silicon MOSFET is combined with a SiC JFET in one package.
UnitedSiC offers two types of cascodes: UJ3C for ease of use when upgrading from a silicon device and UF3C for high-performance designs with faster switching. Moreover, it proposes the latest solution in die assembling; the silver sintering.
In this report, the author presents a deep technology analysis of the 650V cascode family: five components are analysed across the UJ3C and UF3C series, assembled in two different types of packages; with and without silver sintering.
Detailed optical pictures, scanning electron microscope cross-section, and energy-dispersive X-ray analyses are included to reveal UnitedSiC's technical choices at the microscopic level of the die designs.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- Executive Summary, Reverse Costing Methodology
- Glossary
- SiC Power Device Market
2. Company Profile
- UnitedSiC Profile, Portfolio and Technology
3. Physical Analysis
- Summary of the Physical Analysis
- UF3C065030K3S
- UF3C065030T3S
- UJ3C065030K3S
- UJ3C065080K3S
- UJ3C065080B3
4. For Each
- Package Analysis
- Package opening
- Package cross-section
- SiC JFET Die
- JFET die view and dimensions
- JFET die process and cross-section
- Si MOSFET Die
- MOSFET die view and dimensions
- MOSFET die process and cross-Section
5. Manufacturing Process
- JFET Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit
- MOSFET Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit
- Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit
6. Cost Analysis
- Overview of the Cost Analysis, Yield Explanations and Hypotheses
- JFET Die
- JFET front-end cost
- JFET die probe test, thinning and dicing
- JFET wafer and die cost
- MOSFET die
- MOSFET front-end cost
- MOSFET die probe test, thinning and dicing
- MOSFET wafer and die cost
- Complete Device
- Packaging cost
- Final test cost
- Component cost
7. Selling Price
- Estimation of Selling Price
8. Price Analysis
- Comparison of the Different Devices
- Comparison with SiC MOSFET with Similar Electrical Performance
