GaN-on-Sapphire HEMT Power IC by Power Integrations - 2019 Production Cost, Selling Price & Comparison Report

The report provides an estimation of the production costs of the ICs, the HEMT and the package as well as the estimated selling price of the component.

Finally, the report includes a comparison with the GaN-on-silicon HEMT from Navitas. This comparison highlights the differences in GaN die designs and manufacturing costs.

The long-expected first GaN-on-Sapphire die has been integrated into a commercially-available device!

This report unveils Power Integrations' technical choices from the device design up to the packaging.



The first GaN-on-Sapphire-based Power Integrated Circuit (IC) die has been found in the Wall-Charger PowerPort Atom PD1: A2017 from Anker. The die is co-packaged with three ICs constituting primary-side and secondary-side controllers in the SC1933C device.

To our great surprise, the power GaN HEMT was processed on a sapphire substrate which is a major breakthrough that we did not observe before in other power GaN HEMTs. The latter being generally processed on Silicon substrates.



This report presents a deep teardown analysis of the SC1933C. Detailed optical and Scanning Electron Microscope pictures and cross-sections with energy-dispersive X-ray analysis are included to reveal Power Integrations' technical choices at the microscopic level of the IC and HEMT designs.



A system-oriented analysis of the PowerPort Atom PD1: A2017 from Anker, can be found in our GaN Chargers Comparison report, which focuses on the impact of GaN die adoption in the latest wall charger designs and their performance.

Key Topics Covered



Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Market

Reverse Costing Methodology

Company Profile

Power Integrations

Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Power IC in Wall-Charger Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1

Package Analysis Package opening, package cross-sections

HEMT Die HEMT die view and dimensions HEMT die process, cross-section, and process characteristics

Primary and Secondary Control ICs IC die views and dimensions IC die processes, cross-sections, process characteristics



Manufacturing Process

HEMT Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

IC Die Front-End Processes and Fabrication Units

Packaging Process Flow

Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yield Explanations and Hypotheses

HEMT Die HEMT wafer front-end cost and front-end cost per process step. HEMT back-end cost: Die probe test, thinning and dicing HEMT die cost

IC dies IC front-end cost IC back-end cost: Die probe test, thinning and dicing IC die cost

Packaging Assembly Cost

Component Cost Back-end: Final test cost Component cost



Price Analysis

Definition of Prices

Estimation of Selling Price

Technology and Cost Comparison Between Power Integrations and Navitas GaN HEMT Dies

