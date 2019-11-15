Research Deliver Insight into Cocoa Products Market 2025

Wise.Guy.

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Cocoa Products Market Research Report 2019" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocoa Products Market 2025

Description: -

Cocoa products are derived from the cocoa seed of the cocoa tree.

There are different types of products obtained from cocoa seeds such as cocoa powder, cocoa paste, cocoa butter, and cocoa liquor, which commonly found globally. Cocoa powder is mostly used to produce chocolate & chocolate confectionaries and cocoa paste is used to manufacture ice cream and sweet desserts. Cocoa butter has been widely used in the pharmaceuticals industry to reduce or prevent stretch marks. Furthermore, cocoa liquor is used in bakeries, drinks, desserts, ice creams, and coatings.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on Cocoa Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cocoa Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Kraft Foods Group

Blommer Chocolate Company

Cargill

Tradin Organic Agriculture

Touton

Ciranda

Artisan Confections

PASCHA Chocolate

Internatural Foods

NORD COCOA

Segment by Type

Cocoa Powder

Cocoa Paste

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Beans

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery

Drinks & Beverages

Confectionaries

Functional Food

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Cocoa Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cocoa Products

1.2 Cocoa Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cocoa Products Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cocoa Powder

1.2.3 Cocoa Paste

1.2.4 Cocoa Butter

1.2.5 Cocoa Beans

1.2.6 Others

Continued......

