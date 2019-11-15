Plastic Container Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Plastic Container Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The use of plastic containers is an important part of consumerism, and their demand has been growing exponentially over the years. As the most preferred and most commonly used packaging material across the globe, they have a wide range of applications, from food packaging, to personal care products to furniture packaging. Plastic containers are not only cost-effective, they are extremely versatile and durable, and with increasing innovation, their appeal increases year by year for many manufacturers as well as consumers.

Plastic containers, whether they are single-use or reusable/durable, are used all over the world. They may be found in the form of plastic cups, plastic bottles, plastic bags, Tupperware, foam food containers, plastic tubes, cosmetic containers, up to intermediate bulk containers and different types of containers made of corrugated plastic. The entire packaging industry, especially the food packaging industry, relies heavily on fully-plastic containers or containers with at least some plastic content. Urbanization and commercialization have driven the growth of the global plastic container market and this trend will continue in the coming years.

Packaging undoubtedly adds value to any product, which is why plastic packaging has so much demand. It adds value by protecting the product, enhancing the shelf life, making it more attractive and appealing, etc. On top of this, it is also convenient and cost-effective. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global plastic container market, with emerging economies seeing the fastest growth.

Market Key Player

Amcor Limited, Graham Packaging, Anchor Packaging, Plastipak Packaging, The Plastic Bottles, Alpack, Rahway Steel Dru, Alpha Packaging, Werke Alwin Lehner, International Packaging, Constar

Segmentation:

The global market for plastic container is segmented on the basis of product type, materials, application and region. On the basis of product type, the plastic container market is divided into bottles & jars, cups & bowls, bags & pouches, while under material, you have PET, PP, HDPE, PVC and LDPE. Under segment by application, we have food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical and consumer goods. Finally, on the basis of region, the plastic container market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Regional overview:

As of now, North America dominates the global plastic container market, owing to its huge food & beverages industry that heavily relies on plastic containers for packaging purposes. Other developed countries are also not far behind for the same reason. In Europe, where people focus on plastic recycling, the plastic container market is performing well too. Southeast Asia, China, Japan and India have seen tremendous growth in the market thanks to rapid urbanization, improved lifestyles, increase in disposable income, and growing inclination of consumers toward convenience. China and India have especially proven to have great potential in the plastic container market if the rising demands for plastic pouches, bags, cans, and bottles are any indicator.

Industry news:

The industry has seen a growing use of various innovative technologies such as biodegradable packaging and aseptic packaging, which can help enhance the shelf life of the finished goods. Moreover, rising popularity of e-commerce as a shopping medium across the globe owing to increasing penetration of the internet and smartphone users is expected to play an important role in expanding the scope of packaging.

