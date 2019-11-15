The UAE Ministry of Education Showcase Its World-Class Education at The Morocco Educational Fairs

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education (MoE) (www.MOE.gov.ae) is taking part in the 2019 fall edition of the Morocco Educational Fairs, between November 16 and 18, 2019 in Casablanca and Tangier. During the exhibition, the ministry will be present through “Study in UAE” platform, a global innovation and cultural hub, offering students a world-class education.

Under the title “Study in UAE” the Ministry of Education will have representation from the American University Sharjah, promoting the country and its unique offerings as the preferred destination for students from all over the world to pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

H.E. Dr. Hassan Obaid AlMheiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Accreditation and Education Services at the Ministry of Education, said, “The UAE Leadership has set Education as a priority and a major pillar in Vision 2021 National Agenda, and UAE Centennial 2071 strategy. Today, the country is an attractive destination for the youth and students from all over the world. Exhibitions like The Moroccan Educational Fairs are the ideal platform for creating an opportunity to exchange global skills and experiences in the education sector between countries and through “Study in UAE” and our partners from higher education institutions, we aim at presenting our educational experience and its development and providing insights into the latest trends and projections to help students understand the high quality educational possibilities we offer to pursue their higher education qualifications and to become tomorrow’s leaders and entrepreneurs and be part of the world successful stories.”

Over the past two decades, the UAE has seen tremendous growth within the higher education sector, with eight universities being listed among the top 3% in the world, according to the 2020 QS World Rankings and two universities being ranked among the top 50 in Asia for the first time, according to the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2019.

Today, The UAE has more than 70 higher education institutions, which are accredited by MoE, and is considered to have the world’s largest hub of branch campuses like New York University Abu Dhabi and Sorbonne Abu Dhabi. The number of international students has seen substantial growth over the past decade and this trend is set to continue, with enrolment growth forecast to increase by up to 21,000 students, over the next two years.

“The UAE is an attractive destination for youth and students, in addition to its renowned educational offerings, providing an unmatched cultural experience with a peaceful coexistence of more than 200 nationalities with diverse cultures and religions. The country is one of the safest and happiest countries in the world, and a global incubator for innovation, entrepreneurship and opportunities await. During their stay, students can experience the rich Emirati culture and get to enjoy some of the best destinations and record-breaking attractions”, H.E. AlMheiri concluded.

The International Education Fair, organised by a2, runs over 5 days between the cities of Casablanca and Tangier which includes an exhibition and education establishment tours. The fairs attract more than 4,500 visitors with 26 institutions from 13 countries including the United Arab Emirates, China, France, UK and United States of America.

Apart from information booths where visitors will be able to collect relevant information from representatives of the participating institutions, study abroad presentations will also be staged, where students can find out more about study opportunities and scholarship programmes.

Media Contact: Prmedia Fatine.diouri@prmediacom.com

About the UAE Ministry of Education: The UAE Ministry of Education (www.MOE.gov.ae) supports the country's vision and strategy in promoting a culture of creativity and innovation through providing both public education students and higher education students with the twenty-first century skills to keep pace with global developments, the promotion of education, and leading it to new horizons. With the lay of the first construction block of the Union of the Emirates, the UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God have mercy upon him) and his fellows (Rulers of the Emirates) saw education as the foundation to build a society capable of keeping pace with the global progress. Over the past decades, the interest of the leadership focused on building an educational system comparable to those in leading developed countries and investing all resources to achieve its goals. To achieve their visions, the UAE’s wise leadership has accelerated the development of education and adopted the best educational systems to achieve high-quality educational outcomes.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.